Anthony Black And Magic Take On Pistons In Game 6

In his last appearance, a 116-109 loss to the Pistons on April 29, Black put up 19 points and three steals. Black averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per contest.

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