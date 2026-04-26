Andre Drummond And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 4

Drummond tallied 12 points and six rebounds in his most recent game, a 108-100 loss to the Celtics on April 24. Drummond averaged 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 107.2 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

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