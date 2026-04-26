Amen Thompson And Rockets Take On Lakers In Game 4
Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Thompson's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Thompson had 26 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks in his most recent game, a 112-108 loss to the Lakers on April 24. Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.