Amen Thompson And Rockets Take On Lakers In Game 4

Thompson had 26 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks in his most recent game, a 112-108 loss to the Lakers on April 24. Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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