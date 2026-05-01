Alperen Sengun And Rockets Play Lakers In Game 6

In his last appearance, a 99-93 win over the Lakers on April 29, Sengun totaled 14 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Sengun averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 114.6 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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