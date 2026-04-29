Alperen Sengun And Rockets Face Lakers In Game 5

Sengun had 19 points and six rebounds in his last action, a 115-96 win over the Lakers on April 26. Sengun averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per contest.

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