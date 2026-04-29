Alperen Sengun And Rockets Face Lakers In Game 5
Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. Sengun's points prop was 22.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Sengun had 19 points and six rebounds in his last action, a 115-96 win over the Lakers on April 26. Sengun averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Lakers rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.