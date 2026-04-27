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Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Caruso

Oklahoma City Thunder • #9 PG

Alex Caruso And Thunder Square Off Against Suns In Game 4

Alex Caruso and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Phoenix Suns Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Caruso's points prop was 6.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Caruso put up 13 points in his last action, a 121-109 win over the Suns on April 25. Caruso averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alex Caruso

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