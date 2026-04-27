Alex Caruso And Thunder Square Off Against Suns In Game 4

Caruso put up 13 points in his last action, a 121-109 win over the Suns on April 25. Caruso averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.1 points per contest.

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