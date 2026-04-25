Alex Caruso And Thunder Square Off Against Suns In Game 3

Caruso put up seven points and three steals in his most recent game, a 120-107 win over the Suns on April 22. Caruso averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are surrendering 111.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.