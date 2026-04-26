Adem Bona And 76ers Take On Celtics In Game 4

Bona totaled 10 points and three blocks in his most recent action, a 108-100 loss to the Celtics on April 24. Bona averaged 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.2 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

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