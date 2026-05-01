Aaron Holiday And Rockets Face Lakers In Game 6

Holiday tallied five points in his last action, a 99-93 win over the Lakers on April 29. Holiday averaged 5.5 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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