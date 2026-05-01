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Aaron Holiday
Houston Rockets

Aaron Holiday

Houston Rockets PG

Aaron Holiday And Rockets Face Lakers In Game 6

Aaron Holiday and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 1. Holiday's points prop was 4.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Holiday tallied five points in his last action, a 99-93 win over the Lakers on April 29. Holiday averaged 5.5 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Holiday

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