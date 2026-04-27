Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 5

Gordon had nine points in his last action, a 112-96 loss to the Timberwolves on April 25. Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are giving up 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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