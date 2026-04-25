Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Face Timberwolves In Game 4
Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Gordon's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Gordon put up eight points, seven rebounds and four assists in his last action, a 119-114 loss to the Timberwolves on April 20. Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.