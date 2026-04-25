Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Face Timberwolves In Game 4

Gordon put up eight points, seven rebounds and four assists in his last action, a 119-114 loss to the Timberwolves on April 20. Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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