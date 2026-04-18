Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 1
Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Gordon's points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 8, Gordon posted six points and six assists in a 136-119 win over the Grizzlies. Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are giving up 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.