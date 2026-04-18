Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 1

In his last game on April 8, Gordon posted six points and six assists in a 136-119 win over the Grizzlies. Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are giving up 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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