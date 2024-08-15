NBA Schedule Release: Key Dates for 2024-25 Season

The NBA has unveiled the full schedule for the 2024-25 season!

Here are some key dates to keep in mind as the start of the season approaches.

Key Dates for NBA 2024-25 Season

October 22 : Regular season starts

: Regular season starts November 2 : NBA Mexico City Game

: NBA Mexico City Game November 12 : Emirates NBA Cup (formerly known as In-Season Tournament) starts

: Emirates NBA Cup (formerly known as In-Season Tournament) starts December 17 : Emirates NBA Cup Championship

: Emirates NBA Cup Championship January 22-25: NBA Rivals Week

NBA Rivals Week January 23 and 25 : NBA Paris Games

: NBA Paris Games February 6 : NBA Trade deadline

: NBA Trade deadline February 14-16 : NBA All-Star Game

: NBA All-Star Game April 13 : NBA Regular season ends

: NBA Regular season ends April 15-18 : NBA Play-In Tournament

: NBA Play-In Tournament April 19: NBA Playoffs begin

When Does the NBA 2024-25 Season Start?

The NBA 2024-25 season is set to begin on October 22nd as the reigning champion Boston Celtics will take on the New York Knicks at home starting at 7:00pm ET.

This will be followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks played at 10:00pm ET.

All other teams will play on either October 23rd or 24th.

What NBA Teams Play on Christmas This Year?

There will be five NBA games played on Christmas Day this year. Those will be:

What NBA Global Games Will Take Place This Year?

There will be a NBA game played in Mexico City between the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards on Saturday, November 2nd.

There will also be two NBA games in Paris between Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, January 23rd and Saturday, January 25th.

