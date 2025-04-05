NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 5
The NBA slate today is sure to please. The outings include the Dallas Mavericks playing the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome.
Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (59.63% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-3.5)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -172, Hawks +144
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, MSG
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (74.79% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-14.5)
- Total: 225
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -1099, 76ers +700
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, FDSN
Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (52.32% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-1)
- Total: 239.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -118, Pistons +100
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSE, NBA TV
Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Heat (56.95% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-2)
- Total: 215
- Moneyline: Bucks -132, Heat +112
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSWI
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (67.20% win probability)
- Moneyline: Clippers , Mavericks
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KTLA, KFAA
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
