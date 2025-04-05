NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 5

The NBA slate today is sure to please. The outings include the Dallas Mavericks playing the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (59.63% win probability)

Knicks (59.63% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-3.5)

Knicks (-3.5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Knicks -172, Hawks +144

Knicks -172, Hawks +144 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, MSG

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (74.79% win probability)

Timberwolves (74.79% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-14.5)

Timberwolves (-14.5) Total: 225

225 Moneyline: Timberwolves -1099, 76ers +700

Timberwolves -1099, 76ers +700 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, FDSN

Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Pistons (52.32% win probability)

Pistons (52.32% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-1)

Grizzlies (-1) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -118, Pistons +100

Grizzlies -118, Pistons +100 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSE, NBA TV

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Heat (56.95% win probability)

Heat (56.95% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-2)

Bucks (-2) Total: 215

215 Moneyline: Bucks -132, Heat +112

Bucks -132, Heat +112 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSWI

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Clippers (67.20% win probability)

Clippers (67.20% win probability) Moneyline: Clippers , Mavericks

Clippers , Mavericks Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: KTLA, KFAA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

