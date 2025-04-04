FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 4

Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 4

Today's NBA slate has a lot in store. Among the contests is the Denver Nuggets taking on the Golden State Warriors.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz

  • Projected Favorite: Pacers (81.17% win probability)
  • Spread: Pacers (-15.5)
  • Total: 235
  • Moneyline: Pacers -1205, Jazz +750
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSIN, KJZZ

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Projected Favorite: Kings (61.37% win probability)
  • Spread: Kings (-10.5)
  • Total: 220
  • Moneyline: Kings -510, Hornets +390
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (72.56% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-12)
  • Total: 228
  • Moneyline: Pistons -671, Raptors +490
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSDETX

Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (79.06% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-15)
  • Total: 228
  • Moneyline: Celtics -1149, Suns +730
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, AZFamily

Chicago Bulls vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Projected Favorite: Bulls (71.08% win probability)
  • Spread: Bulls (-6)
  • Total: 238.5
  • Moneyline: Bulls -220, Trail Blazers +184
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, CHSN+

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (50.10% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-7)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -290, Rockets +235
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, FDSOK

San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (74.53% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-13.5)
  • Total: 240.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -820, Spurs +570
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KENS, FDSOH

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (50.51% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-1.5)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -122, Warriors +104
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, ALT

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Projected Favorite: Lakers (77.18% win probability)
  • Spread: Lakers (-13.5)
  • Total: 219.5
  • Moneyline: Lakers -820, Pelicans +570
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (67.52% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-9.5)
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Clippers -450, Mavericks +350
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSC, KFAA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

