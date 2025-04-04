NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 4

Today's NBA slate has a lot in store. Among the contests is the Denver Nuggets taking on the Golden State Warriors.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Pacers (81.17% win probability)

Pacers (81.17% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-15.5)

Pacers (-15.5) Total: 235

235 Moneyline: Pacers -1205, Jazz +750

Pacers -1205, Jazz +750 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, KJZZ

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Kings (61.37% win probability)

Kings (61.37% win probability) Spread: Kings (-10.5)

Kings (-10.5) Total: 220

220 Moneyline: Kings -510, Hornets +390

Kings -510, Hornets +390 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (72.56% win probability)

Pistons (72.56% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-12)

Pistons (-12) Total: 228

228 Moneyline: Pistons -671, Raptors +490

Pistons -671, Raptors +490 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSDETX

Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Celtics (79.06% win probability)

Celtics (79.06% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-15)

Celtics (-15) Total: 228

228 Moneyline: Celtics -1149, Suns +730

Celtics -1149, Suns +730 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, AZFamily

Chicago Bulls vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Bulls (71.08% win probability)

Bulls (71.08% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-6)

Bulls (-6) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Bulls -220, Trail Blazers +184

Bulls -220, Trail Blazers +184 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, CHSN+

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Rockets (50.10% win probability)

Rockets (50.10% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-7)

Thunder (-7) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Thunder -290, Rockets +235

Thunder -290, Rockets +235 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, FDSOK

San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (74.53% win probability)

Cavaliers (74.53% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-13.5)

Cavaliers (-13.5) Total: 240.5

240.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -820, Spurs +570

Cavaliers -820, Spurs +570 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KENS, FDSOH

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Warriors (50.51% win probability)

Warriors (50.51% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-1.5)

Nuggets (-1.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -122, Warriors +104

Nuggets -122, Warriors +104 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, ALT

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Lakers (77.18% win probability)

Lakers (77.18% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-13.5)

Lakers (-13.5) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Lakers -820, Pelicans +570

Lakers -820, Pelicans +570 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Clippers (67.52% win probability)

Clippers (67.52% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-9.5)

Clippers (-9.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Clippers -450, Mavericks +350

Clippers -450, Mavericks +350 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSC, KFAA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

