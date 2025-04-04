NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 4
Today's NBA slate has a lot in store. Among the contests is the Denver Nuggets taking on the Golden State Warriors.
Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.
Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (81.17% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-15.5)
- Total: 235
- Moneyline: Pacers -1205, Jazz +750
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, KJZZ
Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Kings (61.37% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-10.5)
- Total: 220
- Moneyline: Kings -510, Hornets +390
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE
Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (72.56% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-12)
- Total: 228
- Moneyline: Pistons -671, Raptors +490
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSDETX
Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (79.06% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-15)
- Total: 228
- Moneyline: Celtics -1149, Suns +730
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, AZFamily
Chicago Bulls vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (71.08% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-6)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -220, Trail Blazers +184
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, CHSN+
Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (50.10% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-7)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -290, Rockets +235
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSOK
San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (74.53% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-13.5)
- Total: 240.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -820, Spurs +570
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KENS, FDSOH
Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (50.51% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-1.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -122, Warriors +104
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, ALT
Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (77.18% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-13.5)
- Total: 219.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -820, Pelicans +570
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (67.52% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-9.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -450, Mavericks +350
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSC, KFAA
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
