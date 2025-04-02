NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 2

Today's NBA lineup features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks.

Read our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the important games in the NBA today.

Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Kings (68.41% win probability)

Kings (68.41% win probability) Spread: Kings (-13)

Kings (-13) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Kings -769, Wizards +540

Kings -769, Wizards +540 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MNMT2

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (76.62% win probability)

Cavaliers (76.62% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-11)

Cavaliers (-11) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -559, Knicks +420

Cavaliers -559, Knicks +420 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, CW43, MSG

Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Pacers (81.66% win probability)

Pacers (81.66% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-14.5)

Pacers (-14.5) Total: 225

225 Moneyline: Pacers -1099, Hornets +700

Pacers -1099, Hornets +700 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSE

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Celtics (76.89% win probability)

Celtics (76.89% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-11)

Celtics (-11) Total: 213.5

213.5 Moneyline: Celtics -599, Heat +450

Celtics -599, Heat +450 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSUN

Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Rockets (86.52% win probability)

Rockets (86.52% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-17.5)

Rockets (-17.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Rockets -2222, Jazz +1100

Rockets -2222, Jazz +1100 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, KJZZ

Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (71.01% win probability)

Mavericks (71.01% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-4.5)

Mavericks (-4.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -188, Hawks +158

Mavericks -188, Hawks +158 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSE, WFAA

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (78.15% win probability)

Nuggets (78.15% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-8.5)

Nuggets (-8.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -391, Spurs +310

Nuggets -391, Spurs +310 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, FDSSW

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Thunder (77.56% win probability)

Thunder (77.56% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-14.5)

Thunder (-14.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Thunder -1149, Pistons +730

Thunder -1149, Pistons +730 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSDET, ESPN

Los Angeles Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Clippers (84.46% win probability)

Clippers (84.46% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-18)

Clippers (-18) Total: 217

217 Moneyline: Clippers -1587, Pelicans +900

Clippers -1587, Pelicans +900 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSC, Gulf Coast Sports

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

