NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 2

Today's NBA lineup features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks.

Read our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the important games in the NBA today.

Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Projected Favorite: Kings (68.41% win probability)
  • Spread: Kings (-13)
  • Total: 231.5
  • Moneyline: Kings -769, Wizards +540
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MNMT2

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (76.62% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-11)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -559, Knicks +420
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, CW43, MSG

Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Projected Favorite: Pacers (81.66% win probability)
  • Spread: Pacers (-14.5)
  • Total: 225
  • Moneyline: Pacers -1099, Hornets +700
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSE

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (76.89% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-11)
  • Total: 213.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -599, Heat +450
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSUN

Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (86.52% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-17.5)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -2222, Jazz +1100
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, KJZZ

Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Mavericks (71.01% win probability)
  • Spread: Mavericks (-4.5)
  • Total: 238.5
  • Moneyline: Mavericks -188, Hawks +158
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSE, WFAA

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (78.15% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-8.5)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -391, Spurs +310
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, FDSSW

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (77.56% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-14.5)
  • Total: 231.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -1149, Pistons +730
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSDET, ESPN

Los Angeles Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (84.46% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-18)
  • Total: 217
  • Moneyline: Clippers -1587, Pelicans +900
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSC, Gulf Coast Sports

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

