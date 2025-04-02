NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 2
Today's NBA lineup features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks.
Read our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the important games in the NBA today.
Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Kings (68.41% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-13)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Kings -769, Wizards +540
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MNMT2
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (76.62% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-11)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -559, Knicks +420
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, CW43, MSG
Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (81.66% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-14.5)
- Total: 225
- Moneyline: Pacers -1099, Hornets +700
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSE
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (76.89% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-11)
- Total: 213.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -599, Heat +450
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSUN
Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (86.52% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-17.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -2222, Jazz +1100
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, KJZZ
Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (71.01% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-4.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Mavericks -188, Hawks +158
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSE, WFAA
Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (78.15% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-8.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -391, Spurs +310
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, FDSSW
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (77.56% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-14.5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -1149, Pistons +730
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSDET, ESPN
Los Angeles Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (84.46% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-18)
- Total: 217
- Moneyline: Clippers -1587, Pelicans +900
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSC, Gulf Coast Sports
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
