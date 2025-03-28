FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In a Friday NBA schedule that has plenty of competitive matchups, the New York Knicks versus the Milwaukee Bucks is a game to watch.

Take a look at our betting analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (56.05% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-6.5)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -270, Pistons +220
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSOH

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Projected Favorite: Raptors (62.10% win probability)
  • Spread: Raptors (-6.5)
  • Total: 216.5
  • Moneyline: Raptors -255, Hornets +210
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, SportsNet

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (70.94% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-13)
  • Total: 214
  • Moneyline: Clippers -800, Nets +560
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, FDSSC

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (59.78% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-1)
  • Total: 218.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -116, Bucks -102
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSWI, MSG

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (68.56% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-13.5)
  • Total: 223
  • Moneyline: Warriors -901, Pelicans +610
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA, Gulf Coast Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (71.42% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-7)
  • Total: 227
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -270, Suns +220
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSN, AZFamily

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (88.44% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-17.5)
  • Total: 238.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -2500, Jazz +1200
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, KJZZ

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

