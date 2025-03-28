NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 28
In a Friday NBA schedule that has plenty of competitive matchups, the New York Knicks versus the Milwaukee Bucks is a game to watch.
Take a look at our betting analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.
Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (56.05% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-6.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -270, Pistons +220
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSOH
Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (62.10% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-6.5)
- Total: 216.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -255, Hornets +210
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, SportsNet
Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (70.94% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-13)
- Total: 214
- Moneyline: Clippers -800, Nets +560
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSSC
Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (59.78% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-1)
- Total: 218.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -116, Bucks -102
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSWI, MSG
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (68.56% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-13.5)
- Total: 223
- Moneyline: Warriors -901, Pelicans +610
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, Gulf Coast Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (71.42% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-7)
- Total: 227
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -270, Suns +220
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSN, AZFamily
Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (88.44% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-17.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -2500, Jazz +1200
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, KJZZ
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
