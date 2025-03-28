NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 28

In a Friday NBA schedule that has plenty of competitive matchups, the New York Knicks versus the Milwaukee Bucks is a game to watch.

Take a look at our betting analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Pistons (56.05% win probability)

Pistons (56.05% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-6.5)

Cavaliers (-6.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -270, Pistons +220

Cavaliers -270, Pistons +220 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSOH

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Raptors (62.10% win probability)

Raptors (62.10% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-6.5)

Raptors (-6.5) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Raptors -255, Hornets +210

Raptors -255, Hornets +210 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, SportsNet

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (70.94% win probability)

Clippers (70.94% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-13)

Clippers (-13) Total: 214

214 Moneyline: Clippers -800, Nets +560

Clippers -800, Nets +560 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSSC

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Bucks (59.78% win probability)

Bucks (59.78% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-1)

Knicks (-1) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Knicks -116, Bucks -102

Knicks -116, Bucks -102 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSWI, MSG

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Warriors (68.56% win probability)

Warriors (68.56% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-13.5)

Warriors (-13.5) Total: 223

223 Moneyline: Warriors -901, Pelicans +610

Warriors -901, Pelicans +610 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, Gulf Coast Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (71.42% win probability)

Timberwolves (71.42% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-7)

Timberwolves (-7) Total: 227

227 Moneyline: Timberwolves -270, Suns +220

Timberwolves -270, Suns +220 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSN, AZFamily

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (88.44% win probability)

Nuggets (88.44% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-17.5)

Nuggets (-17.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -2500, Jazz +1200

Nuggets -2500, Jazz +1200 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, KJZZ

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

