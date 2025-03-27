NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 27
The NBA schedule today is not one to miss. The outings include the Atlanta Hawks taking on the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.
Dive into our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the important matchups in the NBA today.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (84.93% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-14)
- Total: 239
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -901, Spurs +610
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSW
Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (73.70% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-11)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -549, Wizards +410
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, FDSIN
Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Magic (60.52% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-6)
- Total: 219
- Moneyline: Magic -230, Mavericks +190
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSFL, KFAA
Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Heat (60.38% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-2)
- Total: 227
- Moneyline: Heat -126, Hawks +108
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE
Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (56.13% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-3.5)
- Total: 239
- Moneyline: Lakers -158, Bulls +134
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, CHSN
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (75.50% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-10)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -450, Grizzlies +350
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSSE
Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (74.83% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-13)
- Total: 228
- Moneyline: Rockets -800, Jazz +560
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, KJZZ
Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Kings (73.90% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-5.5)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Kings -225, Trail Blazers +188
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KATU, KUNP
