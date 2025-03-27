NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 27

The NBA schedule today is not one to miss. The outings include the Atlanta Hawks taking on the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.

Dive into our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the important matchups in the NBA today.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (84.93% win probability)

Cavaliers (84.93% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-14)

Cavaliers (-14) Total: 239

239 Moneyline: Cavaliers -901, Spurs +610

Cavaliers -901, Spurs +610 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSW

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Pacers (73.70% win probability)

Pacers (73.70% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-11)

Pacers (-11) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Pacers -549, Wizards +410

Pacers -549, Wizards +410 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, FDSIN

Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Magic (60.52% win probability)

Magic (60.52% win probability) Spread: Magic (-6)

Magic (-6) Total: 219

219 Moneyline: Magic -230, Mavericks +190

Magic -230, Mavericks +190 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSFL, KFAA

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Heat (60.38% win probability)

Heat (60.38% win probability) Spread: Heat (-2)

Heat (-2) Total: 227

227 Moneyline: Heat -126, Hawks +108

Heat -126, Hawks +108 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE

Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Bulls (56.13% win probability)

Bulls (56.13% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-3.5)

Lakers (-3.5) Total: 239

239 Moneyline: Lakers -158, Bulls +134

Lakers -158, Bulls +134 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, CHSN

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Thunder (75.50% win probability)

Thunder (75.50% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-10)

Thunder (-10) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Thunder -450, Grizzlies +350

Thunder -450, Grizzlies +350 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSSE

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (74.83% win probability)

Rockets (74.83% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-13)

Rockets (-13) Total: 228

228 Moneyline: Rockets -800, Jazz +560

Rockets -800, Jazz +560 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, KJZZ

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Kings (73.90% win probability)

Kings (73.90% win probability) Spread: Kings (-5.5)

Kings (-5.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Kings -225, Trail Blazers +188

Kings -225, Trail Blazers +188 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KATU, KUNP

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

