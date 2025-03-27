FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 27

The NBA schedule today is not one to miss. The outings include the Atlanta Hawks taking on the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.

Dive into our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the important matchups in the NBA today.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (84.93% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-14)
  • Total: 239
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -901, Spurs +610
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSW

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Pacers (73.70% win probability)
  • Spread: Pacers (-11)
  • Total: 235.5
  • Moneyline: Pacers -549, Wizards +410
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, FDSIN

Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (60.52% win probability)
  • Spread: Magic (-6)
  • Total: 219
  • Moneyline: Magic -230, Mavericks +190
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSFL, KFAA

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Heat (60.38% win probability)
  • Spread: Heat (-2)
  • Total: 227
  • Moneyline: Heat -126, Hawks +108
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE

Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Bulls (56.13% win probability)
  • Spread: Lakers (-3.5)
  • Total: 239
  • Moneyline: Lakers -158, Bulls +134
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, CHSN

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (75.50% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-10)
  • Total: 237.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -450, Grizzlies +350
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSSE

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (74.83% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-13)
  • Total: 228
  • Moneyline: Rockets -800, Jazz +560
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, KJZZ

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Projected Favorite: Kings (73.90% win probability)
  • Spread: Kings (-5.5)
  • Total: 225.5
  • Moneyline: Kings -225, Trail Blazers +188
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KATU, KUNP

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

