NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 11
The NBA lineup today, which includes the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Indiana Pacers, should provide some fireworks.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for all of the major matchups today below.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (89.74% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-18.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -2000, Nets +1040
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOH, YES, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, CW43
Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (87.17% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-15.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -1000, Wizards +660
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, MNMT
Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (50.34% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-3)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -144, Pacers +124
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (67.42% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-7)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -270, Pelicans +220
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, KTLA
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
