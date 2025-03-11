NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 11

The NBA lineup today, which includes the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Indiana Pacers, should provide some fireworks.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for all of the major matchups today below.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (89.74% win probability)

Cavaliers (89.74% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-18.5)

Cavaliers (-18.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -2000, Nets +1040

Cavaliers -2000, Nets +1040 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOH, YES, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, CW43

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Pistons (87.17% win probability)

Pistons (87.17% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-15.5)

Pistons (-15.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Pistons -1000, Wizards +660

Pistons -1000, Wizards +660 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, MNMT

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Pacers (50.34% win probability)

Pacers (50.34% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-3)

Bucks (-3) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Bucks -144, Pacers +124

Bucks -144, Pacers +124 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (67.42% win probability)

Clippers (67.42% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-7)

Clippers (-7) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Clippers -270, Pelicans +220

Clippers -270, Pelicans +220 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, KTLA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

