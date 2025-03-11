FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 11

The NBA lineup today, which includes the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Indiana Pacers, should provide some fireworks.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for all of the major matchups today below.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (89.74% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-18.5)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -2000, Nets +1040
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOH, YES, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, CW43

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (87.17% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-15.5)
  • Total: 234.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -1000, Wizards +660
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSDET, MNMT

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Projected Favorite: Pacers (50.34% win probability)
  • Spread: Bucks (-3)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Bucks -144, Pacers +124
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (67.42% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-7)
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Clippers -270, Pelicans +220
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, KTLA

Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup