NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 1
The NBA lineup today, which includes the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Dallas Mavericks, is sure to please.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for each of the major games today below.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Hornets (64.43% win probability)
- Spread: Hornets (-3.5)
- Total: 219
- Moneyline: Hornets -162, Wizards +136
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, MNMT
Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (73.40% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-12)
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -621, Nets +460
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, YES
Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (77.55% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-7.5)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -295, Spurs +240
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, KENS
Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (66.74% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-4.5)
- Total: 230
- Moneyline: Rockets -180, Kings +152
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCHN
Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (60.98% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-8)
- Total: 227
- Moneyline: Warriors -319, 76ers +260
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+
Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (62.90% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-3)
- Total: 228
- Moneyline: Bucks -146, Mavericks +124
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, FDSWI, WMLW
Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.