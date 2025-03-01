NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 1

The NBA lineup today, which includes the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Dallas Mavericks, is sure to please.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for each of the major games today below.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Hornets (64.43% win probability)

Hornets (64.43% win probability) Spread: Hornets (-3.5)

Hornets (-3.5) Total: 219

219 Moneyline: Hornets -162, Wizards +136

Hornets -162, Wizards +136 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, MNMT

Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Pistons (73.40% win probability)

Pistons (73.40% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-12)

Pistons (-12) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Pistons -621, Nets +460

Pistons -621, Nets +460 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, YES

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (77.55% win probability)

Grizzlies (77.55% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-7.5)

Grizzlies (-7.5) Total: 241.5

241.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -295, Spurs +240

Grizzlies -295, Spurs +240 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, KENS

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Rockets (66.74% win probability)

Rockets (66.74% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-4.5)

Rockets (-4.5) Total: 230

230 Moneyline: Rockets -180, Kings +152

Rockets -180, Kings +152 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCHN

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Warriors (60.98% win probability)

Warriors (60.98% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-8)

Warriors (-8) Total: 227

227 Moneyline: Warriors -319, 76ers +260

Warriors -319, 76ers +260 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (62.90% win probability)

Mavericks (62.90% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-3)

Bucks (-3) Total: 228

228 Moneyline: Bucks -146, Mavericks +124

Bucks -146, Mavericks +124 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, FDSWI, WMLW

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

