FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 22

The Phoenix Suns versus the Chicago Bulls is one of many solid options on today's NBA schedule.

Prior to today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: Bulls (50.14% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-4.5)
  • Total: 239
  • Moneyline: Suns -178, Bulls +150
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN, AZFamily

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Projected Favorite: 76ers (61.22% win probability)
  • Spread: 76ers (-10)
  • Total: 213.5
  • Moneyline: 76ers -420, Nets +330
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, YES

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (71.74% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-7)
  • Total: 240.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -250, Lakers +205
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (72.18% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-8)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -300, Jazz +240
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, KJZZ

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (54.74% win probability)
  • Spread: Trail Blazers (-5)
  • Total: 222.5
  • Moneyline: Trail Blazers -198, Hornets +166
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSSE

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup