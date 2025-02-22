NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 22
The Phoenix Suns versus the Chicago Bulls is one of many solid options on today's NBA schedule.
Prior to today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (50.14% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-4.5)
- Total: 239
- Moneyline: Suns -178, Bulls +150
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, AZFamily
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (61.22% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-10)
- Total: 213.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -420, Nets +330
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, YES
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (71.74% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-7)
- Total: 240.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -250, Lakers +205
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+
Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (72.18% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-8)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -300, Jazz +240
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, KJZZ
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (54.74% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-5)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -198, Hornets +166
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSSE
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
