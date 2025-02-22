NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 22

The Phoenix Suns versus the Chicago Bulls is one of many solid options on today's NBA schedule.

Prior to today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Bulls (50.14% win probability)

Bulls (50.14% win probability) Spread: Suns (-4.5)

Suns (-4.5) Total: 239

239 Moneyline: Suns -178, Bulls +150

Suns -178, Bulls +150 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, AZFamily

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: 76ers (61.22% win probability)

76ers (61.22% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-10)

76ers (-10) Total: 213.5

213.5 Moneyline: 76ers -420, Nets +330

76ers -420, Nets +330 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, YES

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (71.74% win probability)

Nuggets (71.74% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-7)

Nuggets (-7) Total: 240.5

240.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -250, Lakers +205

Nuggets -250, Lakers +205 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (72.18% win probability)

Rockets (72.18% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-8)

Rockets (-8) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Rockets -300, Jazz +240

Rockets -300, Jazz +240 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, KJZZ

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (54.74% win probability)

Trail Blazers (54.74% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-5)

Trail Blazers (-5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -198, Hornets +166

Trail Blazers -198, Hornets +166 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSSE

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

