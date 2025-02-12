FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 12

The contests in a Wednesday NBA schedule that shouldn't be missed include the Philadelphia 76ers squaring off against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

Dive into our betting preview below for analysis of all the important matchups in the NBA today.

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Pacers (66.39% win probability)
  • Spread: Pacers (-9.5)
  • Total: 240.5
  • Moneyline: Pacers -420, Wizards +330
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, FDSIN

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (80.70% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-8.5)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -300, Spurs +245
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, CWSA

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (73.98% win probability)
  • Spread: Magic (-12)
  • Total: 204
  • Moneyline: Magic -621, Hornets +460
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSFL, FDSSE

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (82.82% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-13.5)
  • Total: 236
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -820, Raptors +570
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOH, SportsNet

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Projected Favorite: Nets (56.45% win probability)
  • Spread: 76ers (-2)
  • Total: 212.5
  • Moneyline: 76ers -134, Nets +116
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, NBCS-PH

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (68.35% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-8.5)
  • Total: 240
  • Moneyline: Knicks -300, Hawks +245
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, FDSSE

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (79.73% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-13)
  • Total: 218
  • Moneyline: Thunder -649, Heat +480
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSSUN

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (62.71% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-6)
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -230, Bucks +190
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSN, FDSWI, WMLW

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Projected Favorite: Kings (67.02% win probability)
  • Spread: Kings (-4.5)
  • Total: 238.5
  • Moneyline: Kings -180, Pelicans +152
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports

Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (51.08% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-6)
  • Total: 236.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -230, Bulls +190
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN, FDSDET

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (79.55% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-7)
  • Total: 223.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -260, Suns +215
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, AZFamily

Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (84.59% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-12)
  • Total: 233
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -649, Trail Blazers +480
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, ALT, KUSA

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Lakers (65.86% win probability)
  • Spread: Lakers (-8)
  • Total: 236.5
  • Moneyline: Lakers -319, Jazz +260
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, KJZZ

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Projected Favorite: Mavericks (66.05% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-5)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Warriors -198, Mavericks +166
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, KFAA

Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (58.00% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-4.5)
  • Total: 236.5
  • Moneyline: Clippers -184, Grizzlies +154
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KTLA, FDSSE

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

