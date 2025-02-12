NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 12
The contests in a Wednesday NBA schedule that shouldn't be missed include the Philadelphia 76ers squaring off against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Dive into our betting preview below for analysis of all the important matchups in the NBA today.
Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (66.39% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-9.5)
- Total: 240.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -420, Wizards +330
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, FDSIN
Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (80.70% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-8.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -300, Spurs +245
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, CWSA
Bet on Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Magic (73.98% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-12)
- Total: 204
- Moneyline: Magic -621, Hornets +460
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSFL, FDSSE
Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (82.82% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-13.5)
- Total: 236
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -820, Raptors +570
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOH, SportsNet
Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Nets (56.45% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-2)
- Total: 212.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -134, Nets +116
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, NBCS-PH
Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (68.35% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-8.5)
- Total: 240
- Moneyline: Knicks -300, Hawks +245
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, FDSSE
Bet on New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (79.73% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-13)
- Total: 218
- Moneyline: Thunder -649, Heat +480
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSSUN
Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (62.71% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-6)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -230, Bucks +190
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, FDSWI, WMLW
Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Kings (67.02% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-4.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Kings -180, Pelicans +152
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports
Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (51.08% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-6)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -230, Bulls +190
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSDET
Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (79.55% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-7)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -260, Suns +215
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, AZFamily
Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (84.59% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-12)
- Total: 233
- Moneyline: Nuggets -649, Trail Blazers +480
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, ALT, KUSA
Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (65.86% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-8)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -319, Jazz +260
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, KJZZ
Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (66.05% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -198, Mavericks +166
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, KFAA
Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (58.00% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-4.5)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -184, Grizzlies +154
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KTLA, FDSSE
Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.