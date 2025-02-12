NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 12

The contests in a Wednesday NBA schedule that shouldn't be missed include the Philadelphia 76ers squaring off against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

Dive into our betting preview below for analysis of all the important matchups in the NBA today.

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Pacers (66.39% win probability)

Pacers (66.39% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-9.5)

Pacers (-9.5) Total: 240.5

240.5 Moneyline: Pacers -420, Wizards +330

Pacers -420, Wizards +330 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, FDSIN

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Celtics (80.70% win probability)

Celtics (80.70% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-8.5)

Celtics (-8.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Celtics -300, Spurs +245

Celtics -300, Spurs +245 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, CWSA

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Magic (73.98% win probability)

Magic (73.98% win probability) Spread: Magic (-12)

Magic (-12) Total: 204

204 Moneyline: Magic -621, Hornets +460

Magic -621, Hornets +460 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSFL, FDSSE

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (82.82% win probability)

Cavaliers (82.82% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-13.5)

Cavaliers (-13.5) Total: 236

236 Moneyline: Cavaliers -820, Raptors +570

Cavaliers -820, Raptors +570 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOH, SportsNet

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Nets (56.45% win probability)

Nets (56.45% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-2)

76ers (-2) Total: 212.5

212.5 Moneyline: 76ers -134, Nets +116

76ers -134, Nets +116 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, NBCS-PH

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (68.35% win probability)

Knicks (68.35% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-8.5)

Knicks (-8.5) Total: 240

240 Moneyline: Knicks -300, Hawks +245

Knicks -300, Hawks +245 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, FDSSE

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Thunder (79.73% win probability)

Thunder (79.73% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-13)

Thunder (-13) Total: 218

218 Moneyline: Thunder -649, Heat +480

Thunder -649, Heat +480 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSSUN

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (62.71% win probability)

Timberwolves (62.71% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-6)

Timberwolves (-6) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -230, Bucks +190

Timberwolves -230, Bucks +190 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, FDSWI, WMLW

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Kings (67.02% win probability)

Kings (67.02% win probability) Spread: Kings (-4.5)

Kings (-4.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Kings -180, Pelicans +152

Kings -180, Pelicans +152 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports

Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (51.08% win probability)

Pistons (51.08% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-6)

Pistons (-6) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Pistons -230, Bulls +190

Pistons -230, Bulls +190 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSDET

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Rockets (79.55% win probability)

Rockets (79.55% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-7)

Rockets (-7) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Rockets -260, Suns +215

Rockets -260, Suns +215 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, AZFamily

Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (84.59% win probability)

Nuggets (84.59% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-12)

Nuggets (-12) Total: 233

233 Moneyline: Nuggets -649, Trail Blazers +480

Nuggets -649, Trail Blazers +480 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, ALT, KUSA

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Lakers (65.86% win probability)

Lakers (65.86% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-8)

Lakers (-8) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Lakers -319, Jazz +260

Lakers -319, Jazz +260 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, KJZZ

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (66.05% win probability)

Mavericks (66.05% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-5)

Warriors (-5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Warriors -198, Mavericks +166

Warriors -198, Mavericks +166 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, KFAA

Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Clippers (58.00% win probability)

Clippers (58.00% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-4.5)

Clippers (-4.5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Clippers -184, Grizzlies +154

Clippers -184, Grizzlies +154 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: KTLA, FDSSE

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.