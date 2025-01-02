FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Today's NBA schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Indiana Pacers playing the Miami Heat.

Before today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Heat (55.94% win probability)
  • Spread: Heat (-1.5)
  • Total: 223.5
  • Moneyline: Heat -118, Pacers +100
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSIN

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (54.43% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-4)
  • Total: 219
  • Moneyline: Celtics -180, Timberwolves +152
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, NBCS-BOS, truTV, MAX

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (78.86% win probability)
  • Spread: Bucks (-14)
  • Total: 221
  • Moneyline: Bucks -901, Nets +610
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, FDSWI

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (76.46% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-9.5)
  • Total: 218
  • Moneyline: Thunder -429, Clippers +340
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSSC

Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (71.48% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-3)
  • Total: 216.5
  • Moneyline: Warriors -154, 76ers +130
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, NBCS-PH, truTV, MAX

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Projected Favorite: Lakers (77.12% win probability)
  • Spread: Lakers (-9.5)
  • Total: 223.5
  • Moneyline: Lakers -450, Trail Blazers +350
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, KATU, KUNP

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

