NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 2

Today's NBA schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Indiana Pacers playing the Miami Heat.

Before today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Heat (55.94% win probability)

Heat (55.94% win probability) Spread: Heat (-1.5)

Heat (-1.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Heat -118, Pacers +100

Heat -118, Pacers +100 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSIN

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (54.43% win probability)

Celtics (54.43% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-4)

Celtics (-4) Total: 219

219 Moneyline: Celtics -180, Timberwolves +152

Celtics -180, Timberwolves +152 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, NBCS-BOS, truTV, MAX

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Bucks (78.86% win probability)

Bucks (78.86% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-14)

Bucks (-14) Total: 221

221 Moneyline: Bucks -901, Nets +610

Bucks -901, Nets +610 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSWI

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Thunder (76.46% win probability)

Thunder (76.46% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-9.5)

Thunder (-9.5) Total: 218

218 Moneyline: Thunder -429, Clippers +340

Thunder -429, Clippers +340 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSSC

Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Warriors (71.48% win probability)

Warriors (71.48% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-3)

Warriors (-3) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Warriors -154, 76ers +130

Warriors -154, 76ers +130 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, NBCS-PH, truTV, MAX

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Lakers (77.12% win probability)

Lakers (77.12% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-9.5)

Lakers (-9.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Lakers -450, Trail Blazers +350

Lakers -450, Trail Blazers +350 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, KATU, KUNP

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

