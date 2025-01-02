NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 2
Today's NBA schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Indiana Pacers playing the Miami Heat.
Before today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.
Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Heat (55.94% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-1.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Heat -118, Pacers +100
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSIN
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (54.43% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-4)
- Total: 219
- Moneyline: Celtics -180, Timberwolves +152
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, NBCS-BOS, truTV, MAX
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (78.86% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-14)
- Total: 221
- Moneyline: Bucks -901, Nets +610
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSWI
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (76.46% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-9.5)
- Total: 218
- Moneyline: Thunder -429, Clippers +340
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSSC
Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (71.48% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-3)
- Total: 216.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -154, 76ers +130
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, NBCS-PH, truTV, MAX
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (77.12% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-9.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -450, Trail Blazers +350
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, KATU, KUNP
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
