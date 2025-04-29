NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 29
The Los Angeles Clippers versus the Denver Nuggets is one of many compelling options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.
Ahead of today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (63.91% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-8)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -340, Bucks +275
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSWI, FDSIN
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (67.96% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-5.5)
- Total: 214
- Moneyline: Knicks -230, Pistons +190
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, MSG, FDSDET
Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (74.19% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-11.5)
- Total: 200
- Moneyline: Celtics -621, Magic +460
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, FDSFL
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (56.62% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-2)
- Total: 208
- Moneyline: Clippers -132, Nuggets +112
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, ALT, FDSSC
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
