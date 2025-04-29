NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 29

The Los Angeles Clippers versus the Denver Nuggets is one of many compelling options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.

Ahead of today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Pacers (63.91% win probability)

Pacers (63.91% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-8)

Pacers (-8) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Pacers -340, Bucks +275

Pacers -340, Bucks +275 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSWI, FDSIN

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Knicks (67.96% win probability)

Knicks (67.96% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-5.5)

Knicks (-5.5) Total: 214

214 Moneyline: Knicks -230, Pistons +190

Knicks -230, Pistons +190 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, MSG, FDSDET

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Celtics (74.19% win probability)

Celtics (74.19% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-11.5)

Celtics (-11.5) Total: 200

200 Moneyline: Celtics -621, Magic +460

Celtics -621, Magic +460 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, FDSFL

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (56.62% win probability)

Nuggets (56.62% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-2)

Clippers (-2) Total: 208

208 Moneyline: Clippers -132, Nuggets +112

Clippers -132, Nuggets +112 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ALT, FDSSC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

