NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 28

The Houston Rockets versus the Golden State Warriors is one of many solid options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.

Looking for additional betting intel for today's NBA action? We have you covered with odds for all the important games in the article below.

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (61.47% win probability)

Cavaliers (61.47% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-8.5)

Cavaliers (-8.5) Total: 210.5

210.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -400, Heat +315

Cavaliers -400, Heat +315 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSSUN, FDSOH

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Warriors (53.93% win probability)

Warriors (53.93% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-3.5)

Warriors (-3.5) Total: 203

203 Moneyline: Warriors -164, Rockets +138

Warriors -164, Rockets +138 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SCHN, NBCS-BA, truTV, MAX

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

