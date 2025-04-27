NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 27
The New York Knicks versus the Detroit Pistons is one of many compelling options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.
Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting odds you need to get an edge.
Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (54.11% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-2)
- Total: 217
- Moneyline: Pistons -134, Knicks +114
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (67.61% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-3.5)
- Total: 209
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -158, Lakers +134
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (54.15% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-6.5)
- Total: 197.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -270, Magic +220
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, FDSFL, NBCS-BOS
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (65.10% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-4.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -180, Pacers +152
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, FDSWI, FDSIN
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
