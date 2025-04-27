FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 27

The New York Knicks versus the Detroit Pistons is one of many compelling options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting odds you need to get an edge.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (54.11% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-2)
  • Total: 217
  • Moneyline: Pistons -134, Knicks +114
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (67.61% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-3.5)
  • Total: 209
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -158, Lakers +134
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (54.15% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-6.5)
  • Total: 197.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -270, Magic +220
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, FDSFL, NBCS-BOS

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (65.10% win probability)
  • Spread: Bucks (-4.5)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Bucks -180, Pacers +152
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, FDSWI, FDSIN

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

