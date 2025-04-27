NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 27

The New York Knicks versus the Detroit Pistons is one of many compelling options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting odds you need to get an edge.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Pistons (54.11% win probability)

Pistons (54.11% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-2)

Pistons (-2) Total: 217

217 Moneyline: Pistons -134, Knicks +114

Pistons -134, Knicks +114 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (67.61% win probability)

Timberwolves (67.61% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-3.5)

Timberwolves (-3.5) Total: 209

209 Moneyline: Timberwolves -158, Lakers +134

Timberwolves -158, Lakers +134 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (54.15% win probability)

Celtics (54.15% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-6.5)

Celtics (-6.5) Total: 197.5

197.5 Moneyline: Celtics -270, Magic +220

Celtics -270, Magic +220 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, FDSFL, NBCS-BOS

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Bucks (65.10% win probability)

Bucks (65.10% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-4.5)

Bucks (-4.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Bucks -180, Pacers +152

Bucks -180, Pacers +152 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, FDSWI, FDSIN

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

