NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 20
There is no shortage of excitement on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including the Golden State Warriors squaring off against the Houston Rockets.
Ready to dive in the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (74.52% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-13)
- Total: 228
- Moneyline: Thunder -820, Grizzlies +570
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (74.13% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-13.5)
- Total: 206
- Moneyline: Celtics -1000, Magic +660
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (74.62% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-12.5)
- Total: 214.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -699, Heat +500
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSOH, FDSSUN
Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (63.55% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-1)
- Total: 213
- Moneyline: Rockets -118, Warriors +100
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, SCHN, NBCS-BA
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
