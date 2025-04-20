NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 20

There is no shortage of excitement on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including the Golden State Warriors squaring off against the Houston Rockets.

Ready to dive in the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Thunder (74.52% win probability)

Thunder (74.52% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-13)

Thunder (-13) Total: 228

228 Moneyline: Thunder -820, Grizzlies +570

Thunder -820, Grizzlies +570 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Celtics (74.13% win probability)

Celtics (74.13% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-13.5)

Celtics (-13.5) Total: 206

206 Moneyline: Celtics -1000, Magic +660

Celtics -1000, Magic +660 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (74.62% win probability)

Cavaliers (74.62% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-12.5)

Cavaliers (-12.5) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -699, Heat +500

Cavaliers -699, Heat +500 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSOH, FDSSUN

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Rockets (63.55% win probability)

Rockets (63.55% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-1)

Rockets (-1) Total: 213

213 Moneyline: Rockets -118, Warriors +100

Rockets -118, Warriors +100 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, SCHN, NBCS-BA

Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.