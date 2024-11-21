menu item
NBA

NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Thursday 11/21/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Thursday 11/21/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Pistons at Hornets

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCade CunninghamCade Cunningham
SGJaden IveyJaden Ivey
SFTim Hardaway Jr.Tim Hardaway Jr.
PFTobias HarrisTobias Harris
CJalen DurenJalen Duren

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLaMelo BallLaMelo Ball
SGJosh GreenJosh Green
SFBrandon MillerBrandon Miller
PFMiles Bridges (Q)Miles Bridges
CGrant WilliamsGrant Williams

Timberwolves at Raptors

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGMike Conley (Q)Mike Conley
SGAnthony EdwardsAnthony Edwards
SFJaden McDanielsJaden McDaniels
PFJulius RandleJulius Randle
CRudy GobertRudy Gobert

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDavion MitchellDavion Mitchell
SGGradey DickGradey Dick
SFRJ BarrettRJ Barrett
PFScottie Barnes* (Q)Ochai Agbaji
CJakob PoeltlJakob Poeltl

Jazz at Spurs

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGKeyonte GeorgeKeyonte George
SGCollin SextonCollin Sexton
SFLauri MarkkanenLauri Markkanen
PFJohn CollinsJohn Collins
CKyle FilipowskiKyle Filipowski

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGChris Paul (Q)Chris Paul
SGStephon CastleStephon Castle
SFJulian ChampagnieJulian Champagnie
PFHarrison BarnesHarrison Barnes
CZach Collins (Q)Zach Collins

Magic at Lakers

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen SuggsJalen Suggs
SGKentavious Caldwell-PopeKentavious Caldwell-Pope
SFTristan Da SilvaTristan Da Silva
PFFranz WagnerFranz Wagner
CGoga BitadzeGoga Bitadze

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAustin ReavesAustin Reaves
SGCam ReddishCam Reddish
SFRui Hachimura (Q)Rui Hachimura
PFLeBron JamesLeBron James
CAnthony Davis (Q)Anthony Davis

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

