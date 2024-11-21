NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Thursday 11/21/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Pistons at Hornets

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Cade Cunningham Cade Cunningham SG Jaden Ivey Jaden Ivey SF Tim Hardaway Jr. Tim Hardaway Jr. PF Tobias Harris Tobias Harris C Jalen Duren Jalen Duren

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG LaMelo Ball LaMelo Ball SG Josh Green Josh Green SF Brandon Miller Brandon Miller PF Miles Bridges (Q) Miles Bridges C Grant Williams Grant Williams

Timberwolves at Raptors

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Mike Conley (Q) Mike Conley SG Anthony Edwards Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels Jaden McDaniels PF Julius Randle Julius Randle C Rudy Gobert Rudy Gobert

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Davion Mitchell Davion Mitchell SG Gradey Dick Gradey Dick SF RJ Barrett RJ Barrett PF Scottie Barnes* (Q) Ochai Agbaji C Jakob Poeltl Jakob Poeltl

Jazz at Spurs

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Keyonte George Keyonte George SG Collin Sexton Collin Sexton SF Lauri Markkanen Lauri Markkanen PF John Collins John Collins C Kyle Filipowski Kyle Filipowski

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Chris Paul (Q) Chris Paul SG Stephon Castle Stephon Castle SF Julian Champagnie Julian Champagnie PF Harrison Barnes Harrison Barnes C Zach Collins (Q) Zach Collins

Magic at Lakers

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Suggs Jalen Suggs SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Tristan Da Silva Tristan Da Silva PF Franz Wagner Franz Wagner C Goga Bitadze Goga Bitadze

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Austin Reaves Austin Reaves SG Cam Reddish Cam Reddish SF Rui Hachimura (Q) Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James LeBron James C Anthony Davis (Q) Anthony Davis

