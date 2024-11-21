NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Thursday 11/21/24
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Pistons at Hornets
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Cade Cunningham
|Cade Cunningham
|SG
|Jaden Ivey
|Jaden Ivey
|SF
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|PF
|Tobias Harris
|Tobias Harris
|C
|Jalen Duren
|Jalen Duren
Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|LaMelo Ball
|LaMelo Ball
|SG
|Josh Green
|Josh Green
|SF
|Brandon Miller
|Brandon Miller
|PF
|Miles Bridges (Q)
|Miles Bridges
|C
|Grant Williams
|Grant Williams
Timberwolves at Raptors
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Mike Conley (Q)
|Mike Conley
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|Anthony Edwards
|SF
|Jaden McDaniels
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Julius Randle
|Julius Randle
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|Rudy Gobert
Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Davion Mitchell
|Davion Mitchell
|SG
|Gradey Dick
|Gradey Dick
|SF
|RJ Barrett
|RJ Barrett
|PF
|Scottie Barnes* (Q)
|Ochai Agbaji
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|Jakob Poeltl
Jazz at Spurs
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Utah Jazz Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Keyonte George
|Keyonte George
|SG
|Collin Sexton
|Collin Sexton
|SF
|Lauri Markkanen
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|John Collins
|John Collins
|C
|Kyle Filipowski
|Kyle Filipowski
San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Chris Paul (Q)
|Chris Paul
|SG
|Stephon Castle
|Stephon Castle
|SF
|Julian Champagnie
|Julian Champagnie
|PF
|Harrison Barnes
|Harrison Barnes
|C
|Zach Collins (Q)
|Zach Collins
Magic at Lakers
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Orlando Magic Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SF
|Tristan Da Silva
|Tristan Da Silva
|PF
|Franz Wagner
|Franz Wagner
|C
|Goga Bitadze
|Goga Bitadze
Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Austin Reaves
|Austin Reaves
|SG
|Cam Reddish
|Cam Reddish
|SF
|Rui Hachimura (Q)
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|LeBron James
|LeBron James
|C
|Anthony Davis (Q)
|Anthony Davis
