NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Friday 12/20/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Hornets at 76ers

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG LaMelo Ball LaMelo Ball SG Josh Green Seth Curry SF Brandon Miller* (Q) Josh Green PF Miles Bridges Miles Bridges C Nick Richards* Mark Williams

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Maxey Tyrese Maxey SG Kelly Oubre Kelly Oubre SF Paul George Paul George PF Kenyon Martin Jr. Kenyon Martin Jr. C Joel Embiid* (Q) Andre Drummond

Bucks at Cavaliers

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Delon Wright* Damian Lillard SG Andre Jackson Jr. Andre Jackson Jr. SF Khris Middleton* (Q) Taurean Prince PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (Q) Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Brook Lopez

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Darius Garland Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell Donovan Mitchell SF Dean Wade* Isaac Okoro PF Evan Mobley Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen Jarrett Allen

Thunder at Heat

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Cason Wallace Cason Wallace SF Luguentz Dort Luguentz Dort PF Jalen Williams Jalen Williams C Isaiah Hartenstein Isaiah Hartenstein

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyler Herro Tyler Herro SG Duncan Robinson Duncan Robinson SF Jimmy Butler Jimmy Butler PF Haywood Highsmith Haywood Highsmith C Bam Adebayo Bam Adebayo

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.