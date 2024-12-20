FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Friday 12/20/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Hornets at 76ers

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLaMelo BallLaMelo Ball
SGJosh GreenSeth Curry
SFBrandon Miller* (Q)Josh Green
PFMiles BridgesMiles Bridges
CNick Richards*Mark Williams

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese MaxeyTyrese Maxey
SGKelly OubreKelly Oubre
SFPaul GeorgePaul George
PFKenyon Martin Jr.Kenyon Martin Jr.
CJoel Embiid* (Q)Andre Drummond

Bucks at Cavaliers

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDelon Wright*Damian Lillard
SGAndre Jackson Jr.Andre Jackson Jr.
SFKhris Middleton* (Q)Taurean Prince
PFGiannis Antetokounmpo (Q)Giannis Antetokounmpo
CBrook LopezBrook Lopez

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDarius GarlandDarius Garland
SGDonovan MitchellDonovan Mitchell
SFDean Wade*Isaac Okoro
PFEvan MobleyEvan Mobley
CJarrett AllenJarrett Allen

Thunder at Heat

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderShai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGCason WallaceCason Wallace
SFLuguentz DortLuguentz Dort
PFJalen WilliamsJalen Williams
CIsaiah HartensteinIsaiah Hartenstein

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyler HerroTyler Herro
SGDuncan RobinsonDuncan Robinson
SFJimmy ButlerJimmy Butler
PFHaywood HighsmithHaywood Highsmith
CBam AdebayoBam Adebayo

