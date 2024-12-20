NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Friday 12/20/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Hornets at 76ers
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|LaMelo Ball
|LaMelo Ball
|SG
|Josh Green
|Seth Curry
|SF
|Brandon Miller* (Q)
|Josh Green
|PF
|Miles Bridges
|Miles Bridges
|C
|Nick Richards*
|Mark Williams
Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|Tyrese Maxey
|SG
|Kelly Oubre
|Kelly Oubre
|SF
|Paul George
|Paul George
|PF
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|C
|Joel Embiid* (Q)
|Andre Drummond
Bucks at Cavaliers
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Delon Wright*
|Damian Lillard
|SG
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|SF
|Khris Middleton* (Q)
|Taurean Prince
|PF
|Giannis Antetokounmpo (Q)
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|C
|Brook Lopez
|Brook Lopez
Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Darius Garland
|Darius Garland
|SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|Donovan Mitchell
|SF
|Dean Wade*
|Isaac Okoro
|PF
|Evan Mobley
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|Jarrett Allen
Thunder at Heat
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|SG
|Cason Wallace
|Cason Wallace
|SF
|Luguentz Dort
|Luguentz Dort
|PF
|Jalen Williams
|Jalen Williams
|C
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|Isaiah Hartenstein
Miami Heat Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyler Herro
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Duncan Robinson
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Jimmy Butler
|PF
|Haywood Highsmith
|Haywood Highsmith
|C
|Bam Adebayo
|Bam Adebayo
