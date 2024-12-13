NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Friday 12/13/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Pacers at 76ers
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SG
|Andrew Nembhard
|Andrew Nembhard
|SF
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Bennedict Mathurin
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|Pascal Siakam
|C
|Myles Turner
|Myles Turner
Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|Tyrese Maxey
|SG
|Kelly Oubre
|Kelly Oubre
|SF
|Paul George
|Paul George
|PF
|Guerschon Yabusele
|Guerschon Yabusele
|C
|Joel Embiid
|Joel Embiid
Wizards at Cavaliers
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Washington Wizards Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jordan Poole
|Jordan Poole
|SG
|Carlton Carrington
|Carlton Carrington
|SF
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Bilal Coulibaly
|PF
|Alexandre Sarr*
|Justin Champagnie
|C
|Jonas Valanciunas
|Jonas Valanciunas
Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Darius Garland
|Darius Garland
|SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|Donovan Mitchell
|SF
|Dean Wade
|Dean Wade
|PF
|Evan Mobley (Q)
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|Jarrett Allen
Hornets at Bulls
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Vasilije Micic
|Vasilije Micic
|SG
|Josh Green
|Josh Green
|SF
|Brandon Miller
|Brandon Miller
|PF
|Miles Bridges* (Q)
|Cody Martin
|C
|Nick Richards
|Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Josh Giddey (Q)
|Josh Giddey
|SG
|Coby White
|Coby White
|SF
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Ayo Dosunmu
|PF
|Zach LaVine (Q)
|Zach LaVine
|C
|Nikola Vucevic (Q)
|Nikola Vucevic
Lakers at Timberwolves
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Austin Reaves* (Q)
|Gabe Vincent
|SG
|Max Christie
|Max Christie
|SF
|Dalton Knecht
|Dalton Knecht
|PF
|Rui Hachimura
|Rui Hachimura
|C
|Anthony Davis (Q)
|Anthony Davis
Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Mike Conley
|Mike Conley
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|Anthony Edwards
|SF
|Jaden McDaniels
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Julius Randle
|Julius Randle
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|Rudy Gobert
Nets at Grizzlies
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Dennis Schroder
|Dennis Schroder
|SG
|Keon Johnson
|Keon Johnson
|SF
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|PF
|Cameron Johnson
|Cameron Johnson
|C
|Nicolas Claxton
|Nicolas Claxton
Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Ja Morant* (Q)
|Scotty Pippen Jr.
|SG
|Desmond Bane* (Q)
|Marcus Smart
|SF
|Jaylen Wells
|Jaylen Wells
|PF
|Brandon Clarke
|Brandon Clarke
|C
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
Clippers at Nuggets
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|James Harden* (Q)
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|SG
|Kris Dunn
|Kris Dunn
|SF
|Norman Powell
|Norman Powell
|PF
|Nicolas Batum*
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|Ivica Zubac
Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jamal Murray* (Q)
|Russell Westbrook
|SG
|Christian Braun (Q)
|Christian Braun
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Michael Porter Jr.
|PF
|Aaron Gordon (Q)
|Aaron Gordon
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|Nikola Jokic
Suns at Jazz
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyus Jones
|Tyus Jones
|SG
|Devin Booker
|Devin Booker
|SF
|Bradley Beal
|Bradley Beal
|PF
|Kevin Durant* (Q)
|Royce O'Neale
|C
|Jusuf Nurkic* (Q)
|Mason Plumlee
Utah Jazz Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Keyonte George
|Keyonte George
|SG
|Collin Sexton
|Collin Sexton
|SF
|Lauri Markkanen (Q)
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|John Collins
|John Collins
|C
|Walker Kessler
|Walker Kessler
Spurs at Trail Blazers
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Chris Paul
|Chris Paul
|SG
|Julian Champagnie
|Stephon Castle
|SF
|Harrison Barnes
|Julian Champagnie
|PF
|Jeremy Sochan*
|Harrison Barnes
|C
|Victor Wembanyama
|Victor Wembanyama
Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Anfernee Simons
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Shaedon Sharpe
|Shaedon Sharpe
|SF
|Toumani Camara
|Toumani Camara
|PF
|Jerami Grant
|Jerami Grant
|C
|Deandre Ayton (Q)
|Deandre Ayton
