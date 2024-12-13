FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Friday 12/13/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Pacers at 76ers

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Indiana Pacers
@
Philadelphia 76ers
Dec 14 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese HaliburtonTyrese Haliburton
SGAndrew NembhardAndrew Nembhard
SFBennedict MathurinBennedict Mathurin
PFPascal SiakamPascal Siakam
CMyles TurnerMyles Turner

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese MaxeyTyrese Maxey
SGKelly OubreKelly Oubre
SFPaul GeorgePaul George
PFGuerschon YabuseleGuerschon Yabusele
CJoel EmbiidJoel Embiid

Wizards at Cavaliers

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Washington Wizards
@
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dec 14 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJordan PooleJordan Poole
SGCarlton CarringtonCarlton Carrington
SFBilal CoulibalyBilal Coulibaly
PFAlexandre Sarr*Justin Champagnie
CJonas ValanciunasJonas Valanciunas

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDarius GarlandDarius Garland
SGDonovan MitchellDonovan Mitchell
SFDean WadeDean Wade
PFEvan Mobley (Q)Evan Mobley
CJarrett AllenJarrett Allen

Hornets at Bulls

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Charlotte Hornets
@
Chicago Bulls
Dec 14 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGVasilije MicicVasilije Micic
SGJosh GreenJosh Green
SFBrandon MillerBrandon Miller
PFMiles Bridges* (Q)Cody Martin
CNick RichardsNick Richards

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJosh Giddey (Q)Josh Giddey
SGCoby WhiteCoby White
SFAyo DosunmuAyo Dosunmu
PFZach LaVine (Q)Zach LaVine
CNikola Vucevic (Q)Nikola Vucevic

Lakers at Timberwolves

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Los Angeles Lakers
@
Minnesota Timberwolves
Dec 14 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAustin Reaves* (Q)Gabe Vincent
SGMax ChristieMax Christie
SFDalton KnechtDalton Knecht
PFRui HachimuraRui Hachimura
CAnthony Davis (Q)Anthony Davis

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGMike ConleyMike Conley
SGAnthony EdwardsAnthony Edwards
SFJaden McDanielsJaden McDaniels
PFJulius RandleJulius Randle
CRudy GobertRudy Gobert

Nets at Grizzlies

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Brooklyn Nets
@
Memphis Grizzlies
Dec 14 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDennis SchroderDennis Schroder
SGKeon JohnsonKeon Johnson
SFDorian Finney-SmithDorian Finney-Smith
PFCameron JohnsonCameron Johnson
CNicolas ClaxtonNicolas Claxton

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJa Morant* (Q)Scotty Pippen Jr.
SGDesmond Bane* (Q)Marcus Smart
SFJaylen WellsJaylen Wells
PFBrandon ClarkeBrandon Clarke
CJaren Jackson Jr.Jaren Jackson Jr.

Clippers at Nuggets

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

LA Clippers
@
Denver Nuggets
Dec 14 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJames Harden* (Q)Kevin Porter Jr.
SGKris DunnKris Dunn
SFNorman PowellNorman Powell
PFNicolas Batum*Derrick Jones Jr.
CIvica ZubacIvica Zubac

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJamal Murray* (Q)Russell Westbrook
SGChristian Braun (Q)Christian Braun
SFMichael Porter Jr.Michael Porter Jr.
PFAaron Gordon (Q)Aaron Gordon
CNikola JokicNikola Jokic

Suns at Jazz

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Phoenix Suns
@
Utah Jazz
Dec 14 2:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyus JonesTyus Jones
SGDevin BookerDevin Booker
SFBradley BealBradley Beal
PFKevin Durant* (Q)Royce O'Neale
CJusuf Nurkic* (Q)Mason Plumlee

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGKeyonte GeorgeKeyonte George
SGCollin SextonCollin Sexton
SFLauri Markkanen (Q)Lauri Markkanen
PFJohn CollinsJohn Collins
CWalker KesslerWalker Kessler

Spurs at Trail Blazers

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

San Antonio Spurs
@
Portland Trail Blazers
Dec 14 3:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGChris PaulChris Paul
SGJulian ChampagnieStephon Castle
SFHarrison BarnesJulian Champagnie
PFJeremy Sochan*Harrison Barnes
CVictor WembanyamaVictor Wembanyama

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAnfernee SimonsAnfernee Simons
SGShaedon SharpeShaedon Sharpe
SFToumani CamaraToumani Camara
PFJerami GrantJerami Grant
CDeandre Ayton (Q)Deandre Ayton

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

