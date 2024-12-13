NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Friday 12/13/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Pacers at 76ers

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Haliburton Tyrese Haliburton SG Andrew Nembhard Andrew Nembhard SF Bennedict Mathurin Bennedict Mathurin PF Pascal Siakam Pascal Siakam C Myles Turner Myles Turner

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Maxey Tyrese Maxey SG Kelly Oubre Kelly Oubre SF Paul George Paul George PF Guerschon Yabusele Guerschon Yabusele C Joel Embiid Joel Embiid

Wizards at Cavaliers

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jordan Poole Jordan Poole SG Carlton Carrington Carlton Carrington SF Bilal Coulibaly Bilal Coulibaly PF Alexandre Sarr* Justin Champagnie C Jonas Valanciunas Jonas Valanciunas

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Darius Garland Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell Donovan Mitchell SF Dean Wade Dean Wade PF Evan Mobley (Q) Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen Jarrett Allen

Hornets at Bulls

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Vasilije Micic Vasilije Micic SG Josh Green Josh Green SF Brandon Miller Brandon Miller PF Miles Bridges* (Q) Cody Martin C Nick Richards Nick Richards

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Josh Giddey (Q) Josh Giddey SG Coby White Coby White SF Ayo Dosunmu Ayo Dosunmu PF Zach LaVine (Q) Zach LaVine C Nikola Vucevic (Q) Nikola Vucevic

Lakers at Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Austin Reaves* (Q) Gabe Vincent SG Max Christie Max Christie SF Dalton Knecht Dalton Knecht PF Rui Hachimura Rui Hachimura C Anthony Davis (Q) Anthony Davis

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Mike Conley Mike Conley SG Anthony Edwards Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels Jaden McDaniels PF Julius Randle Julius Randle C Rudy Gobert Rudy Gobert

Nets at Grizzlies

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Dennis Schroder Dennis Schroder SG Keon Johnson Keon Johnson SF Dorian Finney-Smith Dorian Finney-Smith PF Cameron Johnson Cameron Johnson C Nicolas Claxton Nicolas Claxton

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Ja Morant* (Q) Scotty Pippen Jr. SG Desmond Bane* (Q) Marcus Smart SF Jaylen Wells Jaylen Wells PF Brandon Clarke Brandon Clarke C Jaren Jackson Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Clippers at Nuggets

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG James Harden* (Q) Kevin Porter Jr. SG Kris Dunn Kris Dunn SF Norman Powell Norman Powell PF Nicolas Batum* Derrick Jones Jr. C Ivica Zubac Ivica Zubac

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jamal Murray* (Q) Russell Westbrook SG Christian Braun (Q) Christian Braun SF Michael Porter Jr. Michael Porter Jr. PF Aaron Gordon (Q) Aaron Gordon C Nikola Jokic Nikola Jokic

Suns at Jazz

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyus Jones Tyus Jones SG Devin Booker Devin Booker SF Bradley Beal Bradley Beal PF Kevin Durant* (Q) Royce O'Neale C Jusuf Nurkic* (Q) Mason Plumlee

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Keyonte George Keyonte George SG Collin Sexton Collin Sexton SF Lauri Markkanen (Q) Lauri Markkanen PF John Collins John Collins C Walker Kessler Walker Kessler

Spurs at Trail Blazers

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Chris Paul Chris Paul SG Julian Champagnie Stephon Castle SF Harrison Barnes Julian Champagnie PF Jeremy Sochan* Harrison Barnes C Victor Wembanyama Victor Wembanyama

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Anfernee Simons Anfernee Simons SG Shaedon Sharpe Shaedon Sharpe SF Toumani Camara Toumani Camara PF Jerami Grant Jerami Grant C Deandre Ayton (Q) Deandre Ayton

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.