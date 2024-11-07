NBA DFS Picks: Thursday 11/7/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Damian Lillard ($8,800) -- On this three-game slate, Giannis Antetokounmpo's status looms large. If Giannis sits -- as he did last time out -- it boots the outlook for Damian Lillard. With Giannis off the floor this year, Dame's usage rate is 36.2%, a jump of 5.7 percentage points, and Lillard puts up 1.27 FanDuel points per minute in the split, per FantasyLabs' on/off tool. If Giannis suits up, Lillard is still in play, but he wouldn't offer the same kind of upside.

Anfernee Simons ($6,700) -- Anfernee Simons is someone I'm prioritizing on this slate. He's projected well quite a few times this year but hasn't popped for a truly huge game yet. It could come tonight against the San Antonio Spurs, who are on the second leg of a back-to-back and just gave up 127 points last night to the Houston Rockets. The Spurs-Portland Trail Blazers game is the only contest tonight with a spread closer than 8.0 points (as of Thursday morning).

Others to Consider

Josh Giddey ($7,200) -- The other key injury situation to monitor is Zach LaVine, who sat out last night. In LaVine's absence, Josh Giddey went for only 20.6 FanDuel points, which could scare away the masses today. But Giddey can contribute across the board, and our NBA DFS projections have him going for 34.1 FanDuel points (4.7 per $1,000) -- and that's with our numbers currently factoring in LaVine to play.

Gary Trent Jr. ($4,300) -- If Giannis and LaVine suit up, value might be hard to come by. Gary Trent Jr. has played at least 34 minutes in four of the Milwaukee Bucks' seven games. He's on the value radar either way, but he'll likely project pretty well if Giannis sits.

Wings

Top Priorities

Anthony Edwards ($8,700) -- Anthony Edwards draws a sublime matchup today against the Chicago Bulls. Chicago (first in pace) is a huge pace-up spot for the Minnesota Timberwolves (22nd), and the Bulls have surrendered the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to shooting guards (45.8). Yes, please. We project Edwards for 44.1 FanDuel points (5.1 per $1,000).

Lauri Markkanen ($7,600) -- Lauri Markkanen is expected back for the Utah Jazz, and he returns to face a Bucks team that is 21st in defensive rating and 8th in pace. There's always some risk is turning to a player in his first game back from injury, but unless there's word of a minutes restriction, Markkanen is a solid option tonight.

Others to Consider

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,500) -- If Giannis gives it a go, he has to be on our radar on a three-game slate. He put up 61.2 and 69.7 FanDuel points in his two games before sitting out. Utah is 23rd in defensive rating, and the Bucks' 119.25-point implied total is the slate's highest clip.

Harrison Barnes ($4,500) -- We need value somewhere. Harrison Barnes flopped last night, posting 2.7 FanDuel points in 18 minutes in a blowout. Prior to that dud, he'd played 37 minutes in two straight contests. That kind of burn is valuable at a $4,500 salary.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Victor Wembanyama ($11,400) -- We all know what kind of upside Victor Wembanyama has in DFS. He reminded us two games ago, producing 78.1 FanDuel points on the back of an astounding 12 stocks (steals plus blocks). Portland is permitting the ninth-most blocks per game to centers (2.9), and our model has Wemby projected for a slate-leading 56.1 FanDuel points.

Julius Randle ($7,400) and Rudy Gobert ($7,100) -- Rostering Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert might be a savvy play if it looks like Ant will be chalky. Our projections love both of the Wolves' bigs, projecting Randle for 38.8 FanDuel points and Gobert for 36.9. As of early Thursday, they are the slate's two best point-per-dollar plays. Chicago is allowing the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to PFs (53.4).

Others to Consider

Brook Lopez ($5,900) -- Our numbers have Brook Lopez (30.1 FanDuel points; 5.1 per $1,000) as the next best point-per-dollar pick after Randle and Gobert, and that's with us projecting Giannis to play. If Giannis is sidelined, Lopez becomes even more enticing. He racked up 37.2 FanDuel points sans Giannis last time out.

Naz Reid ($5,400) -- If you think Minnesota (-8.5) blows out the Bulls, you can opt for Naz Reid. Naz spiked for 43.8 FanDuel points in his most recent game, and that was a contest the Wolves won by 21.

