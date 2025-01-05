NBA DFS Picks: Sunday 1/5/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Dejounte Murray ($8,600)

The New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards will punch in their weight class today, which explains the game's 233.5-point total. Washington's rotation is a mess, but Dejounte Murray is a key guy I'm turning to from NOLA.

In a lost year, he's stuffed the stat sheet like the organization had hoped. He's gone over 40 FanDuel points (FDP) in a greater sample of 7 of his last 12 games, which have navigated some fairly extreme blowout conditions.

However you want to classify Murray, the Wizards are a bottom-two squad in FDP per game allowed to point guards (56.4) or shooting guards (46.6). It doesn't matter; they're Washington.

Our NBA DFS projections can be partial toward or against certain players, and they usually don't love Dejounte Murray. The fact he's among the top values at guard (42.8 expected FDP) speaks volumes to me.

Malik Monk ($6,800)

The biggest (almost) confirmed injury on the slate is De'Aaron Fox.

Fox is doubtful with a hip injury, opening the door for pretty much every Sacramento Kings starter. They're in San Francisco tonight to battle the high-paced Golden State Warriors, too.

As no surprise, Fox's fellow UK alum, Malik Monk, is one of the biggest beneficiaries when Swipa is off the floor. He averages 39.6 FDP per 36 minutes behind a 24.2% usage rate, which is third among Kings starters.

Monk's own recent hot streak -- over 40 FDP in consecutive games -- already has his salary pretty high, but he's hard to leave behind in the mid-range given the poor alternatives. We're projecting 36.4 FDP tonight.

Others to Consider

Fred VanVleet ($7,300)

Fred VanVleet's hefty minutes load (35.2 per game) is always going to be welcome in a friendly matchup, and the Los Angeles Lakers are one. They've allowed the fourth-most dimes to point guards, which could help reduce the reliance on his iffy shot.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($4,700)

Quietly, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is becoming...viable...in NBA DFS? KCP has topped 15 points and 3 stocks (steals plus blocks) in consecutive games when the minutes have always been there. A Utah Jazz team allowing the fourth-most three-point attempts per game (39.5) won't hurt.

Wings

Top Priorities

DeMar DeRozan ($7,200)

From a scoring perspective, DeMar DeRozan is the guy that should most absorb Fox's workload.

He's got a team-best 30.0% usage rate in floor situations without the point guard this season, averaging 24.3 real points and 40.3 FDP per 36 minutes in this time.

Fox's injury didn't scare me off the over for Kings-Dubs in today's NBA best bets; Sacramento has trended toward shootouts in four games since axing Mike Brown. A shootout would be excellent when the Kings' favorite for leading scorer is just $7,200.

DeRozan won't sneak up on anyone as perhaps the highest-rostered player on the slate, but veterans of NBA DFS know when to swallow the chalk.

FDR is projecting 35.4 FDP in 35.8 minutes for DeRozan tonight; his downside is just a lack of counting stats outside of the buckets.

Amen Thompson ($6,600)

Injuries thrust Jalen Johnson into a stretch four role for the Atlanta Hawks last season that he never gave back. I'm wondering if the same could happen for Amen Thompson in H-Town.

Thompson returns from a two-game suspension at the right time for the Houston Rockets. Jabari Smith just fractured his hand, leaving a void at the Rockets' four spot.

That's where Thompson could thrive. The stat-stuffer has posted 15.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.8 stocks, and 2.9 assists per 36 minutes but needed a consistent role to beat out Houston's gaggle of other quality wings.

It'll likely be Thompson and Tari Eason at the four with Dillon Brooks and Cam Whitmore ($4,800) sharing the three. The best part? Eason (leg) is also doubtful to play Sunday.

We're projecting 36.4 FDP in 35.0 minutes for the first game of what could be a breakout stretch for the former No. 4 overall pick.

Others to Consider

Miles Bridges ($8,000)

Something about Miles Bridges' name keeps calling me today. Bridges' gaudy usage rate without LaMelo Ball (31.2%) gets a huge pace-up spot against the Cleveland Cavaliers if the Charlotte Hornets can just hang tight. Of course, ensure Ball (wrist) sits before rostering him at $8,000, though.

Herbert Jones ($5,600)

Versatile wings can usually exploit Washington in transition, so I don't mind Herbert Jones as a value plug in this spot. The Wiz are a bottom-10 team in steals and blocks allowed, so those "random" points might not be so random for the pickpocket.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Alperen Sengun ($8,900)

It's quite possible that Alperen Sengun's stats could look a lot like Nikola Jokic's if Houston didn't litter him with superior scorers and a second seven-footer to rebound.

Well, the latter is gone on Sunday with a broken hand.

That could be a slight boost for the Turkish phenom. He's posted 52.6 FDP per 36 minutes with Jabari Smith off the floor behind a team-best 4.1 percentage-point increase in usage rate. Jackpot.

This matchup already rules as is, too. The Lakers allow the 13th-most points and 2nd-most rebounds to opposing centers, which contradicts my natural instinct to fade Anthony Davis' defense when I can.

Center is a two-horse race on Sunday, and Sengun's projected FDP output (44.1) is a strong argument to spend up.

Yves Missi ($6,100)

Here's the argument to spend down.

No NBA organization is worse at defending the paint than the Wizards, inviting a potential "buy-high" spot against emerging Pels center Yves Missi. Missi has topped 31 FDP in two of his last three.

However, it won't get easier for him than today. Washington allows the most points (28.6) and third-most FDP (59.2) per game to opposing centers. They're a bottom-four team in paint points (51.8) and second-chance points (16.5) per game allowed.

In terms of cash-game floor, Missi is likely the guy. We've got him projected for 33.1 FDP in 31.0 minutes. Those minutes have been more consistent recently; he's averaging 30.8 per game since December 1st.

Others to Consider

Domantas Sabonis ($9,400)

Domantas Sabonis also earns a bump without Fox. He averages 49.9 FDP per 36 minutes with the guard off the floor, and this has been a fine matchup for him. He's posted 47.4 FDP per game in his last five against the Dubs -- all with Fox.

Evan Mobley ($8,300)

Interestingly, Charlotte allows the 7th-most FDP per game to opposing power forwards but the 14th-fewest to centers. That likely swings the tiebreaker among Cleveland bigs in Evan Mobley's direction despite the higher salary.

