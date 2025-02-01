NBA DFS Picks: Saturday 2/1/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Tyler Herro ($8,200)

As Jimmy Butler remains in an endless cycle of suspensions, the Miami Heat are Tyler Herro's team now.

Herro's 28.9% usage rate with Buckets off the floor dwarfs his teammates -- especially in crunch time. As a result, he's a high-floor option that has eclipsed 37 FanDuel points (FDP) in 9 of his last 10 games -- with the exception a game Butler played. Overall, he's posted 43.4 FDP per 36 minutes without Jimmy.

We can accept his salary in an up-tempo matchup with the Spurs, who have slipped to 19th in defensive rating (DRTG).

Without jumping all the way up to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's salary, Herro's role is as secure as any other guard above $8,000.

Vasilije Micic ($5,300)

Unfortunately for the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball (ankle) is on the shelf again.

Luckily, they continue to have a plug-and-play floor general at their disposal off the bench. Vasilije Micic doesn't play much when Ball is active, but he's answered the call with 13.3 points, 5.8 assists, and 27.3 FDP per 36 minutes with the Hornets' star off the floor.

Micic will enjoy a delightful matchup opposite the Denver Nuggets, who allow the 11th-most points (24.7) and 3rd-most assists (10.2) per game to opposing point guards.

FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections have got him projected for 28.5 FDP in 33.0 minutes. I think he's a smidge undervalued as leaving the game multiple times on Wednesday ate into some of this sample sans LaMelo.

Others to Consider

Fred VanVleet ($6,800)

Death, taxes, and our projections loving Fred VanVleet. I can see where they're coming from; Fred posted an enormous 37.5 minutes per game in January, and the Brooklyn Nets' 115.8 DRTG (27th in the NBA) can produce big nights.

Mike Conley ($4,500)

Mike Conley (elbow) is actually questionable to play tonight, but without Donte DiVincenzo (toe), there is a little pressure to get some semblance of a point guard onto the floor for the Minnesota Timberwolves. I think he plays, which is great news against the lowly Washington Wizards.

Wings

Top Priorities

LeBron James ($10,200)

We'll see if LeBron James can keep the Los Angeles Lakers afloat.

James' squad is at a pivotal juncture of the season and without MVP candidate Anthony Davis (abdomen) -- hence the 10.5-point spread in "The Mecca" tonight against the New York Knicks. That's probably the lone risk to King's FanDuel production on Saturday.

LeBron averages a gaudy 54.0 FDP per 36 minutes with Davis off the floor as L.A.'s heliocentric force. New York's inconsistent defense (112.7 DRTG) could provide openings for the Lakers to hang tight. They beat Washington by 42 points in their first game sans A.D.

In cash games, I prefer James to Anthony Edwards just because of the lack of competition for touches. Edwards' standing as a 16.0-point home favorite isn't ideal, either.

Shaedon Sharpe ($5,700)

Jerami Grant suffered a bad ankle turn on Wednesday and missed Thusday's contest. I highly doubt he returns Saturday.

That's opened the door for dynamic Portland Trail Blazers wing Shaedon Sharpe to return to at least 30 minutes in both games -- and start the last contest.

Overall, Sharpe is averaging 30.9 FDP per 36 minutes with Grant off the floor this season, and he's topped 30 FDP in both of these recent contests.

Once Grant is officially ruled out, expect Sharpe to soar up our projections. I see him as a high-floor plug with upside, topping 20 real-life points from the field seven times in January.

Others to Consider

Miles Bridges ($8,100)

Small forward has plenty of quality options at the top, including Miles Bridges barring any buffoonery from the Hornets on a back-to-back in a lost season. The leading scorer for the team opposite a Nuggets squad that's 21st in DRTG at minimal projected popularity? That'll play.

Royce O'Neale ($4,500)

Value below $5,000 isn't optimal today, and we've got a marquee reason to want some in the next section. Royce O'Neale's expanding role for the Phoenix Suns works. FanDuel Research is expecting 25.5 FDP in 30.1 minutes tonight.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,700)

How long will Nikola Jokic stay down when his Nuggets' scoring is very much up?

Jokic is in a frigid spell by his standard, posting under 59 FDP in three of his last four games despite Denver's 118.5 points per game in this time. Tonight. he'll have a chance to rectify these concerns.

Charlotte allows the ninth-most points and fourth-most rebounds per game to centers, and Jokic's plate should be a bit more full with Russell Westbrook (hamstring) expected to be sidelined after leaving Friday's contest early. The reigning MVP has posted 67.5 FDP per 36 minutes with Westbrook off the floor.

I'll be allocating high-level coin on Jokic tonight where possible.

Naz Reid ($6,100)

Today's very best value play coincides with a rare start for Naz Reid.

Reid logged 28 minutes as Julius Randle (groin) left Thursday's contest early, but he only was able to muster 12 points and 4 rebounds. That presents an expectation for better when Reid is averaging 19.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per 36 minutes this season -- both of which increase with Randle off the floor.

As I wrote in today's NBA best bets, Washington also allows the seventh-most points (23.8) and most rebounds (12.2) per game to the power forward spot that he should start at tonight.

FanDuel did us a favor to make Reid eligible at forward, allowing him a spot in Jokic lineups. Given FDR's projection of 35.7 FDP, you'll want him there quite often.

Others to Consider

Aaron Gordon ($5,500)

Surprisingly, Aaron Gordon is really the only other Nugget that sees a production lift with Westbrook off the floor. He's averaging 36.3 FDP per 36 minutes in that situation and seems to be beyond the early-season calf issue. I'd prefer him in non-Jokic lineups.

Jaxson Hayes ($5,100)

Jaxson Hayes is the last man standing in the Lakers' center spot with Davis out. He posted 31.0 FDP in 25 minutes on Thursday, and L.A. won by 42 points, or Trey Jemison likely gets significantly fewer than 25 minutes. Even leaning against it, the bevy of nice options at the big-man spots does open up a Jokic fade.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.