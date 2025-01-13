NBA DFS Picks: Monday 1/13/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Fred VanVleet ($7,500) -- Fred VanVleet will benefit from a pace-up environment with the Houston Rockets facing the Memphis Grizzlies -- who play at the fastest pace in the NBA -- for the second time in the last five days. Besides VanVleet posting 35-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in seven of his last nine contests, the Grizzlies are 22nd in steal rate allowed (9.0%).

Jalen Green ($7,000) -- Along with liking VanVleet, Jalen Green is in a fantastic spot as Memphis surrenders the ninth-most FDPs per game to SGs (42.8). Green has been on a tear recently, scoring 37-plus FDPs in four consecutive outings, including 42.9 FDPs when the Rockets took on the Grizzlies on January 9th.

Donte DiVincenzo ($5,400) -- Over their last four games, the Minnesota Timberwolves have inserted Donte DiVincenzo into their starting lineup, resulting in them recording a 3-1 record during that span. DiVincenzo should remain in the starting five when the Timberwolves square off against a Washington Wizards team that is 4th in pace and 30th in adjusted defensive rating (117.1) while they allow the most FDPs per game to PGs (56.9).

Others to Consider

Stephen Curry ($8,700) -- We haven't gotten many ceiling games from Stephen Curry this season, but there's a chance he produces one on Monday versus the Toronto Raptors. Not only are the Raptors permitting the 6th-most FDPs per game to PGs (50.7), but they are 26th in adjusted defensive rating (116.2), 26th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.7%), and 24th in three-point percentage allowed (37.0%).

Carlton Carrington ($4,600) -- While there aren't many enticing guard options at a sub-$5,000 salary at the moment, Carlton Carrington stands out as he'll get minutes for the Wizards, regardless of whether or not the game is a blowout. Across his last nine contests, Carrington has tallied 22-plus FDPs in six of them.

Wings

Top Priorities

Anthony Edwards ($9,200) -- Despite Anthony Edwards putting up only 27 FDPs in his last game for the T-Wolves, he's in a premier bounce-back spot on Monday against the Wizards. In addition to Washington allowing the most FDPs per game to SGs (46.5), they are 24th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.4%), 22nd in three-point rate allowed (43.4%), and 21st in three-point percentage allowed (36.4%).

Scottie Barnes ($9,100) -- In his first 12 games back following a two-game absence, Scottie Barnes has averaged a solid 19.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 5.2 APG, and 1.7 SPG on a 26.0% usage rate. On top of the Golden State Warriors coughing up the 10th-most FDPs per game to PFs (48.2), the Raptors-Warriors clash carries the second-highest total on the small slate on Monday.

Amen Thompson ($8,000) -- The game with the highest total on Monday involves the Rockets and Grizzlies, which makes sense when these teams combined for 234 points in their most recent meeting. Among the players I'm interested in for this matchup, Amen Thompson stands out as he's notched 45-plus FDPs in two of his last three appearances -- with 20-plus points and 15-plus rebounds in both of those contests.

Others to Consider

Jaden McDaniels ($4,800) -- There hasn't been much consistency from Jaden McDaniels this year, but facing the Wizards could certainly remedy that. What makes McDaniels an enticing salary-saving option is the fact he can generate stocks (steals plus blocks) rapidly -- he's recorded multiple stocks in 12 of his last 16 games -- and Washington sitting at 25th in offensive turnover rate (15.4%).

Dillon Brooks ($4,400) -- Dillon Brooks has taken a bit of a step back with the emergence of Thompson in Houston's rotation, but he's still logged 30-plus minutes in five of his last six outings. Currently, our projections have Brooks listed as the best point-per-dollar play (5.6x value) on the entire slate.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Alperen Sengun ($9,500) -- The ceiling is always high for Alperen Sengun as he boasts a 26.5% usage rate while averaging 43.3 FDPs per game. Aside from Sengun registering 49-plus FDPs in back-to-back games, the versatile big man leads the Rockets in free throw attempts per game (5.0), and the Grizzlies are 26th in free-throw rate allowed (26.9%).

Jaren Jackson ($9,000) -- On the other side of the Rockets-Grizzlies showdown, Jaren Jackson Jr. has been cooking as of late, supplying 45-plus FDPs in six of his last nine outings, which includes four performances of 57-plus FDPs. While Houston is a stout defensive squad, they are 21st in block rate allowed (10.5%), and Jackson is averaging a robust 3.2 stocks per game.

Naz Reid ($5,800) -- Even though Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert are undoubtedly viable versus the Wizards, Naz Reid possesses a ton of upside on Monday -- especially with the Timberwolves being double-digit favorites. Besides Reid potentially getting more rebound chances with Washington ranking 28th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.6%), the Wizards are also giving up the most FDPs per game to power forwards (53.8) and third-most FDPs per game to centers (60.1).

Others to Consider

Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,200) -- While Monday's bout between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons isn't expected to be high-scoring, it's hard to ignore Karl-Anthony Towns in any matchup as he's tallying a slate-high 50.0 FDPs per game in his debut year with the Knicks. The Pistons are 21st in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.8%), 29th in three-point percentage allowed (37.9%), and 26th in steal rate allowed (9.6%).

Trayce Jackson-Davis ($6,400) -- After a few games where he was removed from the starting lineup, Trayce Jackson-Davis has started in 12 straight games for the Warriors, averaging 11.8 PPG, 8.7 RPG, and 1.2 BPG during that span. Despite Jackson-Davis' minutes fluctuating at times, he'll get to go up against a Raptors team on Monday that is ceding the second-most FDPs per game to Cs (60.6).

