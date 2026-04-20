NBA Best Bets Today: Expert Picks, Predictions and Odds for Monday 4/20/26

Top NBA Picks at a Glance

Cavaliers -9.5

Hawks +6.0

Nuggets -7.0

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are tonight's best NBA player props?

NBA Picks and Best Bets for Today

Raptors at Cavaliers Best Bet: Cavaliers -9.5 (-110)

7 PM ET | Series: Cavs lead 1-0

Spread Betting Cleveland Cavaliers Apr 20 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Cleveland Cavaliers took care of business in Game 1, winning 126-113 in dominant fashion. Donovan Mitchell dropped 32 points, James Harden delivered a 22-point, 10-assist double-double, and the Cavaliers shot 54% from the field and 50% from three. The message was clear: this is not the same Cleveland team the Toronto Raptors swept 3-0 in the regular season. That sweep came before Harden arrived in February — it means nothing now.

The bigger question heading into Game 2 is Toronto's injury situation. Immanuel Quickley — the Raptors' fourth-leading scorer at 16.4 points per game, their most frequent three-point shooter, and the player who likely would have been the primary defender on Mitchell — missed Game 1 with a hamstring strain and is once again listed as questionable. Without him, Jamal Shead drew the assignment on Mitchell, a severe matchup disadvantage that Cleveland exploited relentlessly in the opener.

Step-by-Step Analysis:

Cleveland's Mitchell-Harden backcourt is averaging a combined 54.4 points and 20.0 assists in their 24 games together since the trade deadline. In Game 1, the Raps had no answer for that duo

Without Quickley, the Raptors scored just 3 fast-break points in Game 1 — the lifeblood of their offense was completely removed. Toronto ranks last in pull-up three attempts per game at 4.9 and needs Quickley's pace to generate easy offense

Scottie Barnes (18.1 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 5.9 APG) and Brandon Ingram (21.5 PPG) are Toronto's best hopes offensively, but Barnes has to shoulder a lot on defense, too, especially if Quickley is out

Cleveland's home-court advantage is real. Rocket Arena was rocking in Game 1, and the Cavs went 28-13 at home during the regular season

Cleveland is 21-9 since Harden's arrival on February 7 and 19-7 when he's active — they are a fundamentally different team than the one Toronto beat three times in October and November

The Cavs shot 54% from the field in Game 1. Evan Mobley (18.2 PPG, 9 RPG) and Jarrett Allen (15.4 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 63.8% FG) both create interior mismatches Toronto's frontcourt simply cannot match up with

Hawks at Knicks Best Bet: Hawks +6.0 (-110)

8 PM ET | Series: Knicks lead 1-0

Spread Betting Atlanta Hawks Apr 21 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The New York Knicks pulled away for a 113-102 Game 1 victory, but this was not a blowout that should convince you the series is over. New York led by 19 in the fourth quarter, but the Atlanta Hawks cut it to single digits before the Knicks closed it out. The Hawks shot poorly from three, got underwhelming performances from both Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jalen Johnson, and still kept it within 11 at the buzzer. That is a team that has more to offer.

OG Anunoby was the story of Game 1 for New York — he tweaked his left ankle midway through the game, re-tied his shoe, and returned to finish with 18 points and 8 rebounds. He is listed as questionable for Game 2. If Anunoby is limited or sits out, the Knicks lose their best wing defender and one of their most reliable offensive options. The Knicks went 22-4 this season when Anunoby scored at least 20 points. His presence is not a luxury — it's crucial.

On Atlanta's side, Onyeka Okongwu (right knee inflammation) is listed questionable and Jock Landale remains out. Okongwu's absence would leave the Hawks with Mo Gueye and Tony Bradley at center — a significant drop-off against Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson.

Step-by-Step Analysis:

CJ McCollum led Atlanta with 26 points in the Game 1 loss on 11-of-20 shooting. He was the best Hawk on the floor and shows this team can generate elite offense even when Alexander-Walker and Johnson are quiet

Alexander-Walker scored just 10 points in Game 1 after averaging 20.8 per game this season. He went 4-for-14 from the field. A bounce-back performance is almost certain — he was too sharp for too long this season to have two consecutive clunkers

Johnson posted 23 points and 7 rebounds in Game 1 but was not as aggressive attacking the basket as he was throughout Atlanta's 31-18 second-half run. Expect him to be more assertive in Game 2

Atlanta went 21-19 ATS as an away team this season, and 44-38-0 ATS overall

The road team won all three regular-season meetings between these teams

Dyson Daniels (11.8 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.9 AST, 2.0 STL) is the best on-ball defender against Brunson in this series. He creates chaos without slowing Atlanta's offense and his matchup on Brunson matters enormously

Timberwolves at Nuggets Best Bet: Nuggets +7.0 (-114)

10:40 PM ET | Series: Nuggets lead 1-0

Spread Betting Denver Nuggets Apr 21 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Game 1 was a battle. The Denver Nuggets won 116-105, but the Minnesota Timberwolves led by 12 early. The game had 42 fouls called, multiple technical fouls -- including one on Jaden McDaniels -- and Minnesota cut the lead to three with over six minutes left before Denver's Jokic-Murray finishing duo sealed it. The series is not a blowout in any sense -- it's two teams who know each other's tendencies after 28 regular-season and playoff matchups since 2022-23, now split exactly 14-14.

Jamal Murray carried Denver in Game 1, going 16-of-16 from the free-throw line en route to 30 points despite going 0-for-8 from three. That free throw proficiency will not sustain itself at the same rate in Game 2 — he'll almost surely draw fewer fouls or convert fewer bonus opportunities, which shifts the offensive burden more directly onto Jokic. Anthony Edwards (22 points, 7 assists, 9 rebounds) seemed to be managing his right knee — the rust was visible. He might be closer to 100% today after knocking off the rust. Minnesota is a better team than it showed in Game 1.

The key defensive story heading into Monday is whether Minnesota adjusts their Jokic coverage. The Timberwolves gave Jokic open three-point looks to crowd the paint, and he went 2-of-7 from three — the strategy held. But Nuggets coach David Adelman issued a warning to the media on Sunday: "He's going to have a game this series where he makes five or six 3s if that's going to be the coverage." Whether Finch adjusts or stays the course will define this game.

Step-by-Step Analysis:

Denver won 116-105 in Game 1 despite shooting a pedestrian 34% overall from deep. Their offense has far more room to improve than their Game 1 result suggests

Jokic had a 25/13/11 triple-double while being pestered and taking seven attempts from three. His season averages against Minnesota were 35.8 points, 15 rebounds, and 11.3 assists — he is nowhere near his peak output yet

Aaron Gordon contributed 17 points and 8 rebounds in Game 1 despite early foul trouble. His ability to collapse the defense and shoot 39% from three in the regular season forces Minnesota into some tough decisions

Minnesota's Julius Randle went 3-for-11 in the first half and finished 7-of-16 for 16 points — his best games in the regular season against Denver were when he attacked early and didn't settle for jumpers. He needs to be more assertive

Edwards is the wild card. He posted a career-best postseason assists mark in Game 1 despite the knee concern, showing his playmaking instincts remain sharp even when scoring is off. If he finds his shot in Game 2, this series becomes a real fight

Denver's 17-2 run in the third quarter of Game 1 was decisive — they got the Wolves to go scoreless for more than four minutes

Denver is 13-0 in their current winning streak, 28-13 at home this season, and operating the league's No. 1 offense entering the playoffs. The Nuggets at home with a series lead and a confident Murray is a difficult combo to beat

Minnesota is 38-44-0 ATS this season — they were one of the worst cover teams in the NBA

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.