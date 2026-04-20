Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 2

Top Bets at a Glance

Nikola Jokic Over 27.5 Points

Nikola Jokic 14+ Rebounds

Jamal Murray Over 26.5 Points

Denver Nuggets Moneyline

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Props and Betting Picks

Nikola Jokic - Points Nikola Jokic Over Apr 21 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Nikola Jokic scored 25 in Game 1 despite going 2-of-7 from three — the Minnesota Timberwolves' strategy of giving him open jumpers and crowding the paint held him below his season average of 27.7 points per game. His own coach warned after the game: "He's going to have a game this series where he makes five or six 3s if that's going to be the coverage." If Minnesota does not adjust given Jokic's modest scoring output, Jokic could rain in threes

His Game 1 performance did not align with how he fared against Minnesota in the regular season this year, when he produced an average of 35.8 points in four meetings

Jokic played 40 minutes in Game 1. Barring injury or foul trouble, he will play heavy minutes again in Game 2 — a motivated, game-changing Jokic will get his touches no matter what Minnesota does defensively

To Record 14+ Rebounds To Record 14+ Rebounds Nikola Jokic +102 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jokic pulled down 13 rebounds in Game 1 while managing a physical game and a bloody nose. His season average against Minnesota was 15.0 rebounds per game across four meetings

Jokic played 5.4 more minutes in Game 1 than he averaged in the regular season, giving him more chances for boards

Rudy Gobert — Minnesota's primary interior rebounder — posted 10 boards in Game 1, but Jokic was still in control on the glass. He grabbed the crucial offensive rebounds that triggered the Denver Nuggets' game-sealing runs in the third and fourth quarters

Denver's seven-man rotation means Jokic is always on the floor for the critical possessions. With Jonah Valanciunas logging less than 8 minutes in Game 1, there is minimal interior competition for rebounds on Denver's end — meaning Jokic is free to dominate the boards while Murray and Gordon play out from the perimeter

Jamal Murray - Points Jamal Murray Over Apr 21 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jamal Murray scored 30 points in Game 1 by going a perfect 16-for-16 from the free-throw line despite going 0-for-8 from three. He will almost surely not shoot 0% from three again in this series — he is a 43.5% three-point shooter this season and one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the NBA on the wing of the Jokic pick-and-roll

Murray averaged 25.4 points per game this season and 31.5 points per game against Minnesota specifically in the regular season — the 26.5 line is essentially asking him to produce just over his established average in a matchup where he's shown he can cook

Jokic set 894 ball screens for Murray during the regular season, and Murray produced 170 assists to Jokic — the most between any two players in the league. When Jokic is dominating and the Nuggets are in rhythm, Murray gets clean opportunities and midrange reads off the pick-and-roll that fuel his scoring volume

Moneyline Denver Nuggets Apr 21 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Denver is 14-0 in their current winning streak and 28-13 at home this season

Jokic and Murray combined for 55 points, 18 rebounds, and 18 assists in Game 1 — a performance that now ties them historically with Jordan and Pippen for most such playoff games in NBA history. This duo is operating at championship-level production

Minnesota's 38-44-0 ATS record this season reflects underperformance against the spread

SGP Odds at Publication: +764

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

