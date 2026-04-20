Hawks vs. Knicks: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 2

Top Bets at a Glance

Jalen Brunson Over 26.5 Points

Karl-Anthony Towns 12+ Rebounds

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Over 20.5 Points

New York Knicks Moneyline

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Knicks vs. Hawks Props and Betting Picks

Jalen Brunson - Points Jalen Brunson Over Apr 21 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jalen Brunson finished Game 1 with 28 points, including a historic 19-point first quarter — the most by any New York Knicks player in the opening frame of a playoff game in the play-by-play era (since 1997-98)

He averaged exactly 26.0 points per game this season. The 27.5 line is essentially asking him to slightly exceed his established floor in a game he is fully locked in for and may get extra minutes in, which is customary for elite players in the playoffs

Brunson's two regular-season meetings with the Atlanta Hawks this season produced 30 and 34 points — he consistently finds his scoring rhythm against this defensive scheme

Dyson Daniels — Atlanta's best perimeter defender who would be the primary check on Brunson — is listed as questionable with a toe injury for Game 2. If Daniels is limited at all, that's a boon for Brunson's outlook

Towns had 8 rebounds in Game 1 despite not being in full flow offensively in the first half. His season average of 11.9 rebounds per game against Atlanta establishes the 11.5 line as achievable

Atlanta's Onyeka Okongwu (right knee inflammation) is listed as questionable for Game 2. Jock Landale is already ruled out. If Okongwu is limited or unavailable, Towns would probably face a a center rotation of Mo Gueye and Tony Bradley — neither of whom can match his interior presence on either end

Towns led the entire NBA with 56 double-doubles during the 2025-26 regular season. He is a relentless offensive rebounder who generated second-chance opportunities throughout the season

Nickeil Alexander-Walker - Points Nickeil Alexander-Walker Over Apr 21 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Alexander-Walker was Atlanta's biggest disappointment in Game 1, going 4-for-14 from the field for 10 points after averaging 20.8 per game on the season. One bad shooting night after months of quality production is not a trend — it is a correction waiting to happen

He scored 28 points in their most recent regular-season meeting with the Knicks (April 6), going for 5-for-9 from three in that game — demonstrating he has the range and shot creation to explode against this New York defense

Atlanta's head coach Quin Snyder and the players themselves have publicly stated no lineup changes are coming despite the Game 1 loss. Alexander-Walker starts and plays heavy minutes as one of the team's best players, meaning his usage and shot opportunities are fully intact

The Knicks ranked 20th in opponents' three-point percentage over their final 27 games of the regular season and 18th in opponent three-pointers made — they are a vulnerable perimeter defensive team that Alexander-Walker has exploited before

Moneyline New York Knicks Apr 21 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

New York is 27-13 ATS as home favorites this season and 113-102 winners in Game 1

Towns and Brunson operating simultaneously at MSG is a difficult combination for any defense to neutralize

OG Anunoby (ankle) played through his injury in Game 1 to finish with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and elite wing defense. Assuming he is healthy enough to play, he projects to be a key piece for the Knicks

Atlanta is 0-3 all-time in Game 2s on the road in their playoff history when facing a home team that has already been beaten by them in a series opener in the previous game

SGP Odds at Publication: +854

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

