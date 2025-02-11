2025 NBA All-Star Weekend: Rosters, Schedule, and How to Watch

The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend is a three-day event running from February 14th through 16th including skills contests, news conferences, and more.

The weekend leads up to the main event: the NBA All-Star Game, which will feature a new format this year.

Many of the weekend's events will take place at Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors. Read below for the full NBA All-Star Weekend schedule, rosters, and how to watch at home.

All-Star Weekend Full Schedule

All times are Eastern.

Friday, February 14th

Rising Stars Practice - 2:30 p.m. at Oakland Arena

- 2:30 p.m. at Oakland Arena Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference - 6 p.m.

- 6 p.m. All-Star Celebrity Game - 7 p.m. at Oakland Arena

- 7 p.m. at Oakland Arena Rising Stars Semifinal (Game 1) - 9:15 p.m. at Chase Center

- 9:15 p.m. at Chase Center Rising Stars Semifinal (Game 2) - 9:55 p.m. at Chase Center

- 9:55 p.m. at Chase Center Rising Stars Championship - 10:35 p.m. at Chase Center

Saturday, February 15th

All-Star Practice - 2 p.m. at Oakland Arena

- 2 p.m. at Oakland Arena NBA HBCU Classic - 5 p.m. at Oakland Arena

- 5 p.m. at Oakland Arena All-Star Saturday Night (Skills Challenge, Starry 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest) - 8 p.m. at Chase Center

Sunday, February 16th

NBA Legends Brunch - 2 p.m.

- 2 p.m. G League Up Next Game - 3:30 p.m. at Moscone Center

- 3:30 p.m. at Moscone Center All-Star Semifinal (Game 1) - 8:20 p.m. at Chase Center

8:20 p.m. at Chase Center All-Star Semifinal (Game 2) - 9:10 p.m. at Chase Center

9:10 p.m. at Chase Center All-Star Championship (Game 3) - 10 p.m. at Chase Center

All-Star Game Rosters

The teams were selected by TNT analysts Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith on February 6th. Learn more about this year's NBA All-Star Game format here. These are the rosters:

Team Shaq

LeBron James

Stephen Curry

Kyrie Irving*

Jayson Tatum

Kevin Durant

Damian Lillard

James Harden

Jaylen Brown

Team Chuck

Nikola Jokic

Trae Young*

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Victor Wembanyama

Pascal Siakam

Alperen Sengun

Karl-Anthony Towns

Donovan Mitchell

Team Kenny

Anthony Edwards

Jalen Brunson

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cade Cunningham

Darius Garland

Tyler Herro

Evan Mobley

Jalen Williams

Irving and Young will replace Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo, respectively, who are both out due to injury.

Team Candace

Candace Parker will coach the winning team of the Rising Stars games, which takes place on Friday, February 14th.

Curious to know how the teams compare? We ranked the three confirmed All-Star teams at FanDuel Research.

How to Watch All-Star Weekend

The NBA All-Star Weekend will be available to watch on NBA TV, NBA app, ESPN, TNT and TruTV.

