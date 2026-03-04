Oral Roberts vs UMKC College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Summit League Tournament

The No. 8 seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (9-22, 4-12 Summit League) and the No. 9 seed UMKC Roos (4-26, 1-15 Summit League) face off in the Summit League tournament Wednesday at Denny Sanford Premier Center, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET.

Oral Roberts vs. UMKC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Arena: Denny Sanford Premier Center

Oral Roberts vs. UMKC Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Oral Roberts win (70.8%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Oral Roberts-UMKC spread (Oral Roberts -8.5) or over/under (147.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Oral Roberts vs. UMKC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oral Roberts has put together a 12-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

UMKC has put together a 5-22-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Golden Eagles have played worse at home, covering five times in 12 home games, and six times in 14 road games.

Against the spread, the Roos have had better results on the road (4-12-0) than at home (1-10-0).

Oral Roberts has five wins against the spread in 16 conference games this season.

UMKC has one Summit League win against the spread this season.

Oral Roberts vs. UMKC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oral Roberts has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in four games this year and has walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.

The Golden Eagles have yet to play a game this season with better moneyline odds than -450.

UMKC has been the moneyline underdog 23 total times this season. UMKC has gone 1-22 in those games.

The Roos are 1-12 (winning just 7.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +340 or longer.

Oral Roberts has an implied victory probability of 81.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Oral Roberts vs. UMKC Head-to-Head Comparison

Oral Roberts' -149 scoring differential (outscored by 4.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.3 points per game (251st in college basketball) while allowing 78.1 per contest (297th in college basketball).

Ty Harper's team-leading 17.8 points per game ranks 105th in the nation.

UMKC puts up 69.6 points per game (318th in college basketball) while giving up 83.9 per outing (357th in college basketball). It has a -429 scoring differential and has been outscored by 14.3 points per game.

Karmello Branch leads UMKC, scoring 12.5 points per game (620th in college basketball).

The Golden Eagles pull down 31.0 rebounds per game (237th in college basketball) compared to the 31.9 of their opponents.

Ofri Naveh is 301st in college basketball action with 5.9 rebounds per game to lead the Golden Eagles.

The Roos fall short in the rebound battle by an average of 6.5 boards. They are pulling down 29.9 rebounds per game (290th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 36.4.

Jerome Palm averages 6.2 rebounds per game (255th in college basketball) to lead the Roos.

Oral Roberts' 93.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 289th in college basketball, and the 99.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 292nd in college basketball.

The Roos' 85.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 359th in college basketball, and the 102.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 339th in college basketball.

