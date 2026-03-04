Wright State vs Cleveland State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Horizon League Tournament

The No. 10 seed Cleveland State Vikings (11-21, 6-14 Horizon League) will play in the Horizon League tournament against the No. 1 seed Wright State Raiders (20-11, 15-5 Horizon League) on Wednesday at Nutter Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Fairborn, Ohio

Fairborn, Ohio Arena: Nutter Center

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wright State win (85.2%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Wednesday's Wright State-Cleveland State spread (Wright State -13.5) or over/under (161.5 points).

Wright State vs. Cleveland State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wright State is 18-11-0 ATS this season.

Cleveland State has put together a 12-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Wright State hasn't covered the spread as a 13.5-point favorite or more this season, while Cleveland State covers as an underdog of 13.5 or more 37.5% of the time.

When playing at home, the Raiders sport a worse record against the spread (6-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (10-4-0).

The Vikings' winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (4-8-0). Away, it is .400 (6-9-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Wright State is 13-7-0 this season.

Against the spread in Horizon League action, Cleveland State is 8-13-0 this season.

Wright State vs. Cleveland State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wright State has been victorious in 15, or 75%, of the 20 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Raiders have played as a favorite of -1408 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Cleveland State has won 26.9% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (7-19).

The Vikings have a record of 1-6 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +800 or longer (14.3%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Wright State has a 93.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Head-to-Head Comparison

With 77.3 points scored per game and 76.4 points allowed last year, Wright State was 82nd in the country on offense and 301st on defense.

On the boards, Wright State was 229th in the country in rebounds (31.1 per game) last year. It was 114th in rebounds allowed (30.2 per game).

Last season Wright State was ranked 69th in the country in assists with 15.2 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Wright State was 241st in the country in committing them (11.7 per game) last year. It was 322nd in forcing them (9.7 per game).

Cleveland State averaged 73.1 points per game (199th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 66.5 points per contest (35th-ranked).

Cleveland State ranked 253rd in the nation with 30.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 38th with 28.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last season Cleveland State ranked 174th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 13.6 per game.

Cleveland State ranked 13th-best in the nation by forcing 14.4 turnovers per game. It ranked 150th in college basketball by committing 10.9 turnovers per contest.

