Houston vs Baylor College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Big 12 play on Wednesday will see the the No. 7 Houston Cougars (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) host the Baylor Bears (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) at Fertitta Center, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Houston vs. Baylor Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Baylor Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (86.2%)

See the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Wednesday's Houston-Baylor spread (Houston -15.5) or over/under (142.5 points).

Houston vs. Baylor: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston is 15-14-0 ATS this season.

Baylor has put together a 12-16-0 ATS record so far this season.

When playing at home, the Cougars own a better record against the spread (9-6-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (4-4-0).

The Bears' winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (6-9-0). Away, it is .444 (4-5-0).

Houston has nine wins against the spread in 16 conference games this season.

Baylor is 6-10-0 against the spread in Big 12 play this year.

Houston vs. Baylor: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been the moneyline favorite in 24 games this season and has come away with the win 20 times (83.3%) in those contests.

The Cougars have been a -2000 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every game.

Baylor has been the moneyline underdog 13 total times this season. Baylor has finished 2-11 in those games.

The Bears have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +980 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 95.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston vs. Baylor Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston's +442 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.5 points per game (141st in college basketball) while allowing 62.3 per contest (second in college basketball).

Houston's leading scorer, Kingston Flemings, is 188th in the country putting up 16.4 points per game.

Baylor puts up 82.7 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 77.0 per contest (262nd in college basketball). It has a +164 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Baylor's leading scorer, Cameron Carr, ranks 49th in the nation, scoring 19.2 points per game.

The Cougars rank 121st in the country at 32.8 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 28.7 their opponents average.

Chris Cenac Jr. is 98th in college basketball play with 7.6 rebounds per game to lead the Cougars.

The Bears come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.5 boards. They are pulling down 33.9 rebounds per game (79th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.4.

Caden Powell is 231st in the nation with 6.4 rebounds per game, leading the Bears.

Houston averages 103.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (55th in college basketball), and gives up 83.2 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

The Bears put up 102.8 points per 100 possessions (71st in college basketball), while conceding 95.8 points per 100 possessions (201st in college basketball).

