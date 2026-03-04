Lindenwood vs Little Rock College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for OVC Tournament

The No. 6 seed Lindenwood Lions (17-14, 11-9 OVC) and the No. 7 seed Little Rock Trojans (12-19, 9-11 OVC) will look to advance in the OVC tournament on Wednesday as they square off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Lindenwood vs. Little Rock Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Arena: Ford Center

Lindenwood vs. Little Rock Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Lindenwood win (68.7%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Lindenwood (-2.5) versus Little Rock on Wednesday. The over/under has been set at 148.5 points for this game.

Lindenwood vs. Little Rock: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Lindenwood is 12-16-0 ATS this season.

Little Rock is 12-17-0 ATS this season.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Lindenwood is 8-6 against the spread compared to the 6-10 ATS record Little Rock puts up as a 2.5-point underdog.

The Lions have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered four times in 11 games when playing at home, and they've covered seven times in 16 games when playing on the road.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Trojans have a lower winning percentage at home (.364, 4-7-0 record) than away (.444, 8-10-0).

Lindenwood has beaten the spread eight times in 20 conference games.

Against the spread in OVC action, Little Rock is 10-10-0 this season.

Lindenwood vs. Little Rock: Moneyline Betting Stats

Lindenwood has been the moneyline favorite in 17 games this season and has come away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Lions have come away with a win nine times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -170 or shorter on the moneyline.

Little Rock has won 22.2% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-14).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, the Trojans have a record of 2-11 (15.4%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Lindenwood has a 63% chance of walking away with the win.

Lindenwood vs. Little Rock Head-to-Head Comparison

Lindenwood's +160 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.3 points per game (121st in college basketball) while allowing 73.2 per outing (162nd in college basketball).

Anias Futrell's team-leading 17.9 points per game ranks 99th in the country.

Little Rock has a -105 scoring differential, falling short by 3.4 points per game. It is putting up 70.8 points per game, 293rd in college basketball, and is allowing 74.2 per contest to rank 195th in college basketball.

Johnathan Lawson is 201st in college basketball with a team-leading 16.2 points per game.

The 35 rebounds per game the Lions average rank 44th in the nation, and are 2.8 more than the 32.2 their opponents grab per contest.

Jadis Jones' 8.5 rebounds per game lead the Lions and rank 55th in college basketball play.

The Trojans fall short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. They are pulling down 30.1 rebounds per game (284th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 33.2.

Cameron Wallace averages 6.9 rebounds per game (167th in college basketball) to lead the Trojans.

Lindenwood averages 93.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (277th in college basketball), and allows 87.5 points per 100 possessions (35th in college basketball).

The Trojans average 90.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (322nd in college basketball), and give up 95.2 points per 100 possessions (177th in college basketball).

