Robert Morris vs Youngstown State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Horizon League Tournament

The No. 2 seed Robert Morris Colonials (21-10, 13-7 Horizon League) square off in the Horizon League tournament against the No. 9 seed Youngstown State Penguins (15-16, 8-12 Horizon League) on Wednesday at UPMC Events Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Robert Morris vs. Youngstown State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Moon Township, Pennsylvania Arena: UPMC Events Center

Robert Morris vs. Youngstown State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Robert Morris win (68.4%)

Before making a bet on Wednesday's Robert Morris-Youngstown State spread (Robert Morris -4.5) or over/under (142.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Robert Morris vs. Youngstown State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Robert Morris has covered 19 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

Youngstown State is 10-18-0 ATS this year.

Robert Morris (6-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (54.5%) than Youngstown State (3-2) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (60%).

Against the spread, the Colonials have performed better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 14 home games, and nine times in 15 road games.

Against the spread, the Penguins have had better results away (5-9-0) than at home (4-8-0).

Robert Morris is 14-6-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Youngstown State is 5-15-0 against the spread in Horizon League games this year.

Robert Morris vs. Youngstown State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Robert Morris has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 16 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (75%) in those games.

The Colonials have a win-loss record of 7-2 when favored by -225 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Youngstown State has been the moneyline underdog 10 total times this season. Youngstown State has gone 3-7 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +184 or longer, the Penguins have a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of their games).

Robert Morris has an implied victory probability of 69.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Robert Morris vs. Youngstown State Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Robert Morris was 90th in college basketball on offense (77.0 points scored per game) and 147th on defense (71.0 points conceded).

Robert Morris grabbed 34.2 rebounds per game and conceded 28.6 boards last season, ranking 62nd and 38th, respectively, in the nation.

Last season Robert Morris was ranked 34th in the country in assists with 16.1 per game.

Robert Morris committed 12.1 turnovers per game last year and forced 12.5 per game, ranking 267th and 74th, respectively, in the country.

Last year Youngstown State posted 76.4 points per game (107th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 71.9 points per contest (176th-ranked).

Youngstown State was 84th in the country with 33.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 239th with 32.1 rebounds allowed per game.

Last year Youngstown State ranked 158th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.8 per game.

Youngstown State averaged 11.5 turnovers per game (221st-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.1 turnovers per contest (100th-ranked).

