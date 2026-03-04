SIU-Edwardsville vs Eastern Illinois College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for OVC Tournament
The No. 5 seed SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (19-12, 12-8 OVC) and the No. 8 seed Eastern Illinois Panthers (12-19, 8-12 OVC) will look to advance in the OVC tournament on Wednesday as they square off at 7 p.m. ET.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Evansville, Indiana
- Arena: Ford Center
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville win (66.7%)
Here's a look at some betting trends for SIU-Edwardsville (-5.5) versus Eastern Illinois on Wednesday. The over/under is set at 127.5 points for this game.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- SIU-Edwardsville has compiled a 15-13-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Eastern Illinois is 14-14-0 ATS this season.
- When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, SIU-Edwardsville (3-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (33.3%) than Eastern Illinois (8-7) does as the underdog (53.3%).
- The Cougars own a worse record against the spread when playing at home (5-7-0) than they do on the road (9-6-0).
- Against the spread, the Panthers have had better results away (9-7-0) than at home (5-7-0).
- SIU-Edwardsville has covered the spread 10 times in 20 conference games.
- Eastern Illinois has 10 wins against the spread in 20 OVC games this season.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois: Moneyline Betting Stats
- SIU-Edwardsville has been victorious in nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.
- The Cougars have a mark of 6-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -275 or better on the moneyline.
- Eastern Illinois has compiled a 7-15 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.8% of those games).
- The Panthers have gone 1-9 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer (10%).
- SIU-Edwardsville has an implied victory probability of 73.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison
- SIU-Edwardsville put up 71.6 points per game and gave up 66.5 last season, making them 243rd in the nation offensively and 35th defensively.
- On the boards, SIU-Edwardsville was 53rd in the nation in rebounds (34.4 per game) last year. It was 233rd in rebounds conceded (32.0 per game).
- At 13.6 assists per game last year, SIU-Edwardsville was 174th in the nation.
- In terms of turnovers, SIU-Edwardsville was 135th in the nation in committing them (10.7 per game) last season. It was 140th in forcing them (11.7 per game).
- Eastern Illinois found it difficult to put up points last year, ranking 18th-worst in college basketball with 66.5 points per game. It did better at the other end, ranking 81st by allowing 69.0 points per contest.
- Eastern Illinois grabbed 31.3 boards per game (214th-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 33.2 rebounds per contest (300th-ranked).
- Eastern Illinois put up 11.3 assists per game, which ranked them 330th in the nation.
- With 14.2 forced turnovers per game, Eastern Illinois was 17th-best in college basketball. It ranked 232nd in college basketball by averaging 11.6 turnovers per contest.
