SIU-Edwardsville vs Eastern Illinois College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for OVC Tournament

The No. 5 seed SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (19-12, 12-8 OVC) and the No. 8 seed Eastern Illinois Panthers (12-19, 8-12 OVC) will look to advance in the OVC tournament on Wednesday as they square off at 7 p.m. ET.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Arena: Ford Center

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Picks and Prediction

Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville win (66.7%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for SIU-Edwardsville (-5.5) versus Eastern Illinois on Wednesday. The over/under is set at 127.5 points for this game.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

SIU-Edwardsville has compiled a 15-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Eastern Illinois is 14-14-0 ATS this season.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, SIU-Edwardsville (3-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (33.3%) than Eastern Illinois (8-7) does as the underdog (53.3%).

The Cougars own a worse record against the spread when playing at home (5-7-0) than they do on the road (9-6-0).

Against the spread, the Panthers have had better results away (9-7-0) than at home (5-7-0).

SIU-Edwardsville has covered the spread 10 times in 20 conference games.

Eastern Illinois has 10 wins against the spread in 20 OVC games this season.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois: Moneyline Betting Stats

SIU-Edwardsville has been victorious in nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cougars have a mark of 6-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -275 or better on the moneyline.

Eastern Illinois has compiled a 7-15 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.8% of those games).

The Panthers have gone 1-9 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer (10%).

SIU-Edwardsville has an implied victory probability of 73.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

SIU-Edwardsville put up 71.6 points per game and gave up 66.5 last season, making them 243rd in the nation offensively and 35th defensively.

On the boards, SIU-Edwardsville was 53rd in the nation in rebounds (34.4 per game) last year. It was 233rd in rebounds conceded (32.0 per game).

At 13.6 assists per game last year, SIU-Edwardsville was 174th in the nation.

In terms of turnovers, SIU-Edwardsville was 135th in the nation in committing them (10.7 per game) last season. It was 140th in forcing them (11.7 per game).

Eastern Illinois found it difficult to put up points last year, ranking 18th-worst in college basketball with 66.5 points per game. It did better at the other end, ranking 81st by allowing 69.0 points per contest.

Eastern Illinois grabbed 31.3 boards per game (214th-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 33.2 rebounds per contest (300th-ranked).

Eastern Illinois put up 11.3 assists per game, which ranked them 330th in the nation.

With 14.2 forced turnovers per game, Eastern Illinois was 17th-best in college basketball. It ranked 232nd in college basketball by averaging 11.6 turnovers per contest.

