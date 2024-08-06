2024 Navy Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Navy Midshipmen's 2024 record sits at 2-0. See their full schedule and results in the article below.

Navy 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Bucknell Aug. 31 W 49-21 Midshipmen (-31.5) 48.5 2 Temple Sept. 7 W 38-11 Midshipmen (-12.5) 43.5 4 Memphis Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ UAB Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Air Force Oct. 5 - - - 8 Charlotte Oct. 19 - - - 9 Notre Dame Oct. 26 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Navy Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Midshipmen won 38-11 over the Temple Owls. Blake Horvath threw for 112 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions on 5-of-9 passing (55.6%) for the Midshipmen in that game versus the Owls. He also tacked on 15 carries for 122 yards and three rushing touchdowns. In the ground game, Alex Tecza took nine carries for 92 yards (10.2 yards per carry) and one touchdown. In the receiving game, Eli Heidenreich had 98 yards on four catches (24.5 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

Navy Betting Insights

Navy has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Midshipmen have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Check out more in-depth analysis about Navy on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Navy Midshipmen on FanDuel today!