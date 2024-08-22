Nationals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 22

Odds updated as of 12:19 p.m.

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies.

Nationals vs Rockies Game Info

Washington Nationals (57-70) vs. Colorado Rockies (47-80)

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Thursday, August 22, 2024 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN

Nationals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-142) | COL: (+120)

WSH: (-142) | COL: (+120) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+150) | COL: +1.5 (-182)

WSH: -1.5 (+150) | COL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Nationals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin (Nationals) - 2-12, 5.92 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Rockies) - 8-8, 4.59 ERA

The Nationals will give the nod to Patrick Corbin (2-12) against the Rockies and Cal Quantrill (8-8). Corbin and his team have a record of 10-14-0 against the spread when he starts. This will be Corbin's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Rockies have a 16-8-0 ATS record in Quantrill's 24 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 24 of Quantrill's starts this season, and they went 12-12 in those games.

Nationals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (59.6%)

Nationals vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Nationals vs. Rockies reveal Washington as the favorite (-142) and Colorado as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Nationals vs Rockies Spread

The Nationals are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rockies. The Nationals are +150 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -182.

Nationals vs Rockies Over/Under

The Nationals-Rockies contest on August 22 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -124 and the under at +102.

Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Nationals have been favorites in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those contests.

This year Washington has won two of five games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Nationals and their opponents have hit the over in 59 of their 123 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Nationals have an against the spread record of 69-54-0 in 123 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have put together a 46-78 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.1% of those games).

Colorado has a record of 39-60 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (39.4%).

In the 125 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-60-1).

The Rockies are 62-63-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has 25 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 36 walks while batting .246. He has an on-base percentage of .319 and a slugging percentage of .443.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 84th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Luis Garcia has 119 hits and an OBP of .329 to go with a slugging percentage of .464. All three of those stats rank first among Washington hitters this season. He's batting .294.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 13th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Garcia takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .229 with a .368 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Jacob Young has been key for Washington with 91 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .319.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has put up 121 hits, a team-high for the Rockies. He's batting .271 and slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He is 37th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Doyle hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar leads his team with a .456 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .296.

He is currently 35th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Ryan McMahon a has .335 on-base percentage to pace the Rockies.

Brendan Rodgers has 24 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .279.

Nationals vs Rockies Head to Head

6/23/2024: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/22/2024: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/21/2024: 11-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/9/2023: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2023: 7-6 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-6 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/7/2023: 10-5 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-5 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/6/2023: 1-0 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/5/2022: 9-7 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-7 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/4/2022: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/3/2022: 10-2 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

