Nationals vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants.

Nationals vs Giants Game Info

Washington Nationals (23-27) vs. San Francisco Giants (29-21)

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2 and NBCS-BA

Nationals vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-110) | SF: (-106)

WSH: (-110) | SF: (-106) Spread: WSH: +1.5 (-178) | SF: -1.5 (+146)

WSH: +1.5 (-178) | SF: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Nationals vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 2-4, 3.67 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 2-3, 4.30 ERA

The probable starters are MacKenzie Gore (2-4) for the Nationals and Landen Roupp (2-3) for the Giants. When Gore starts, his team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season. Gore's team has been victorious in 20% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-4. The Giants have a 3-6-0 record against the spread in Roupp's starts. The Giants have a 2-3 record in Roupp's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Nationals vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (50.6%)

Nationals vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Giants, Washington is the favorite at -110, and San Francisco is -106 playing on the road.

Nationals vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Nationals. The Giants are +146 to cover, while the Nationals are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Nationals vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Nationals-Giants on May 23, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Nationals vs Giants Betting Trends

The Nationals have come away with two wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Washington has been victorious two times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Nationals and their opponents have hit the over in 24 of their 48 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Nationals have an against the spread record of 26-22-0 in 48 games with a line this season.

The Giants have a 9-9 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

San Francisco is 9-9 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Giants have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 27 times this season for a 27-22-1 record against the over/under.

The Giants have a 24-26-0 record ATS this season (covering 48% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has an OPS of .934, fueled by an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .545. He has a .291 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Wood has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .529 with a double, a home run, five walks and eight RBIs.

C.J. Abrams leads Washington in total hits (46) this season while batting .311 with 19 extra-base hits. He's slugging .561 with an on-base percentage of .372.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging among qualifying batters.

Abrams has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Nathaniel Lowe has 42 hits this season and has a slash line of .222/.295/.392.

Lowe heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Keibert Ruiz has two home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .283 this season.

Ruiz enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with three doubles and six RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .276 with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 89th and he is 52nd in slugging.

Lee heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Heliot Ramos paces his team with 55 hits and has a club-leading .500 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .296 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Wilmer Flores is batting .257 with two doubles, 10 home runs and 16 walks.

Matt Chapman has seven doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks while batting .217.

