Nationals vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11

The Washington Nationals will face the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Sunday.

Nationals vs Cardinals Game Info

Washington Nationals (17-23) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (21-19)

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Sunday, May 11, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and FDSMW

Nationals vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-124) | STL: (+106)

WSH: (-124) | STL: (+106) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+162) | STL: +1.5 (-196)

WSH: -1.5 (+162) | STL: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Nationals vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 2-3, 3.33 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 1-2, 4.76 ERA

The Nationals will give the ball to MacKenzie Gore (2-3, 3.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas (1-2, 4.76 ERA). Gore's team is 4-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gore's team is 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals have a 3-4-0 record against the spread in Mikolas' starts. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Mikolas' starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those games.

Nationals vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (51.8%)

Nationals vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Nationals vs. Cardinals reveal Washington as the favorite (-124) and St. Louis as the underdog (+106) on the road.

Nationals vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-196 to cover), and Washington is +162 to cover the runline.

Nationals vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Nationals-Cardinals contest on May 11 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Nationals vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Nationals have won in two of the six contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Washington has been listed as a favorite of -124 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Contests with the Nationals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 21 of 38 chances this season.

The Nationals have an against the spread mark of 20-18-0 in 38 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have won 13 of the 26 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

St. Louis has a record of 5-8 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (38.5%).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times this season for a 22-16-2 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have a 21-19-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.5% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has 43 hits and an OBP of .382 to go with a slugging percentage of .542. All three of those stats are best among Washington hitters this season. He has a .281 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 38th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Wood has recorded at least one hit in nine games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .350 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and two RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .299 with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks, while slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Abrams has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .242 with a .409 slugging percentage and 28 RBI this year.

Keibert Ruiz has been key for Washington with 38 hits, an OBP of .343 plus a slugging percentage of .377.

Ruiz brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .243 with nine doubles, five home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Nootbaar enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Brendan Donovan has 48 hits with a .383 on-base percentage while slugging .469. Those stats are all team-highs. He also has a batting average of .327.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him fifth, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Nolan Arenado has nine doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .263.

Victor Scott II is batting .292 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

Nationals vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/10/2025: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/9/2025: 10-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/28/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/27/2024: 14-3 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

14-3 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/26/2024: 10-8 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

10-8 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/8/2024: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/7/2024: 8-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/6/2024: 14-6 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

14-6 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/5/2024: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/16/2023: 8-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

