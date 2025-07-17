NASCAR In-Season Challenge Matchup Picks and Predictions for the Semifinal Round at Dover

Both matchups for the semifinal round of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge are interesting -- just for very different reasons.

On one side of the bracket, you have Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs. Reddick is one of the best drivers in the sport, and Gibbs is an ascending talent on one of the best teams.

On the other, you have John Hunter Nemechek and Ty Dillon. Dillon barely qualified for the tournament and was the 32 seed, and Nemechek is 22nd in regular season points.

That should illustrate the stakes for the Reddick versus Gibbs matchup: the winner there will be the heavy favorite to take home the $1 million prize next week in Indianapolis. But Nemechek and Dillon are also live, given they've managed to survive this far.

Below, we'll run through my model's odds for this week prior to practice and qualifying. Then, with just two races left, I'll also lay out what they say about each driver's odds to take home that fat check, and we can compare them to FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR betting odds.

NASCAR In-Season Challenge Picks for Dover

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Ty Dillon 48.10% 108 John Hunter Nemechek 51.90% -108

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Tyler Reddick 57.11% -133 Ty Gibbs 42.89% 133

NASCAR In-Season Challenge Win Odds Entering Dover

This is based on a quick-and-dirty version of my model for Indianapolis, so things may look a bit different once next week rolls around. But as of now, here's where I have each driver's odds to win the $1 million compared to FanDuel's updated odds for the tourney.

Driver Odds to Win Break-Even Betting Odds FanDuel's Odds Tyler Reddick 42.57% +135 +145 Ty Gibbs 28.80% +247 +185 John Hunter Nemechek 17.93% +458 +360 Ty Dillon 10.71% +834 +550

This means the lone value on the board is Reddick, which is actually super convenient for me.

I liked Gibbs at +5000 to win the In-Season Challenge before the tournament started. He's -- somehow -- still alive, and as you can see above, I see his road as more likely to end this week than continue.

Thus, if you -- like me -- have a ticket on Gibbs, you can use Reddick to win it all as a hedge. Hedging isn't always great, but when the hedge itself is +EV, it's a lot easier to swallow.

If you're making a bet on this tourney before cars hit the track, Reddick is the only guy I'd be willing to consider.

