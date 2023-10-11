NASCAR Betting Guide: South Point 400

One of the most important things in betting is being price sensitive. For NASCAR, you're not betting a driver; you're betting a price.

For example, I adore Tyler Reddick this week. I was hoping when I ran my model that I'd be able to bet him.

Unfortunately for me, the market loved him, too. You can't get Reddick at longer than +900 at regulated books, and with my win sims pinning him at 9.8% to win, that's not long enough for me. It's a bummer, but the price is important.

The same applies to fading a driver or team. I may not want to bet against someone, but if the market on the opposing side is intriguing enough, it may be +EV to do so.

That's what we get for this week's South Point 400 at Las Vegas. Even though I think Toyota's in a great spot to mop up, the odds in a matchup against them are forcing me to re-consider.

Let's dig into that and other spots where my model is showing value relative to FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR betting odds for Las Vegas.

Chris Buescher Over Christopher Bell (+136)

As evidenced by the love for Reddick, I'm high on Toyota this week. And with how well they've run at high-speed tracks, how could you not be? With Christopher Bell driving for them while Chris Buescher pilots a Ford, this may seem odd.

But it all comes down to the +136 on Buescher's side.

That puts Buescher's implied odds of topping Bell at just 42.4%. I could understand that if the two were in different tiers in terms of recent form. I just don't think they are.

Buescher and RFK Racing have been the lone Ford team to truly pop on these higher-speed tracks of late. Buescher won Michigan and had a top-seven average running position in both Darlington and Texas. In eight races at higher-speed, non-pack tracks, Bell's best average running position is eighth.

Part of that has been due to incidents, and Bell has often rebounded for quality finishes. But this team hasn't had quite the same race pace as the other Toyotas, and they have a propensity for self-inflicted wounds, whether on the track or on pit road.

As a result, my model not only has Bell and Buescher in the same tier, but it gives Buescher the slight edge prior to qualifying. So while I'm terrified of betting a Ford over a Toyota this week, when you make it +136 on this specific pairing, I'm okay pulling the trigger and betting on continued speed for RFK Racing.

Daniel Suarez to Finish Top 10 (+260)

As mentioned above, the Cup Series has run eight races on bigger, non-pack tracks this year. Daniel Suarez has finished top-10 in half of them. That alone should make +260 intriguing.

Suarez hasn't always run well in those races. In Texas a few weeks ago, Suarez meandered in the teens most of the race, but late-race cautions allowed him to squeak out an eighth-place finish.

Still, he was in position to take advantage of chaos. In this eight-race sample, Suarez has had a top-15 average running position six times with one of the exceptions being because of a wreck in Pocono. He lurks, and that's what you're looking for at these kinds of odds.

My model puts Suarez's top-10 odds at 34.6%. It's not as high as his 50% clip thus far at tracks in this mold, but it's still easily clear of his implied odds of 27.8%.

